German grief

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has launched a probe into the sudden death of German Ambassador to Jamaica Dr Stefan Friedrich Keil but up to press time last night there was no suspicion of foul play.

Jamaica Observer sources say about 2:30 yesterday afternoon the police were summoned to the German Embassy on Waterloo Road, St Andrew, and requested to assist an unresponsive Dr Keil to hospital.

He was taken to Andrews Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

There was no official announcement from either Berlin or Kingston up to late last night but Observer sources said that was because they were not sure that all his family members had been informed of his passing.

“There should be a statement from the Jamaican Government early tomorrow (Friday) morning because, based on the time difference between Jamaica and Germany, the family members should all be informed by then,” said the source.

Germany is six hours ahead of Jamaica.

Dr Keil was posted in Jamaica in August.

In his first post on the embassy's website Dr Keil said, “Since the beginning of diplomatic relations, about 60 years ago, the rapport between Jamaica and Germany has always been based on partnership and mutual respect.

“Both our countries work closely together in many areas like culture, sports, economics, tourism, health, science, and climate protection as well as in multilateral forums like the United Nations. With the support of the entire team of the German Embassy I am looking forward to further deepen and strengthen our bilateral relations.”

Since his arrival in Jamaica, Dr Keil has attended a number of events, including the reopening of the refurbished Above Rocks Health Centre in St Andrew.

The improvement to the health facility was done through the Federal Republic of Germany, Deutschland-based charitable organisation VFKE, and the Heart Foundation of Jamaica.

At that time Dr Keil explained that improvement was well-needed at the facility.

“The first indication we got was that the roof was leaking and the clinic wasn't in the best condition and that's why we provided funds. She [Johanna Burgher, administrator of the health centre] told us what kind of job she is doing here and that the clinic needs a bit of refurbishment. We found it a good project and we are honoured to contribute to the restoration of the clinic,” said the diplomat.

On October 12 Ambassador Keil presented the Government of Jamaica with a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the German Government through the COVAX mechanism.