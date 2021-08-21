Gov't playing 1-2-3 red light

The Government has been accused of subjecting Jamaicans to a constant game of 'one, two, three red light' by the frequency with which it relaxes and tightens curfews geared at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The charge was laid yesterday by Sachel Carby, one of the directors of Carby's Souvenir Discount Centre and Craft Village in Twin Gates Plaza, Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, in response to the seven lockdown days being implemented by the State starting tomorrow.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday as “no-movement days”, which means people should remain at home and businesses should close their doors. Workers in essential services are exempt.

The same rule will apply for the following Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, as well as Sunday, September 5 in a bid to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 after the Government on Wednesday confirmed that the Delta variant — a resilient and highly contagious strain of the virus — has been identified in Jamaica.

Carby told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that Prime Minister Holness should have given Jamaicans at least one week's notice to prevent crowds from rushing to supermarkets, markets, and other shopping centres, as this sort of panic can create hotbeds for the virus to spread.

He lamented, too, that the best companies are being robbed of some of their most profitable business, commenting that the instruction from the prime minister was for employers to allow workers the opportunity to shop and stock up for the lockdown period.

“Business just start picking up for us, and then to have it taken away from you all of a sudden; it's like they playing one, two, three red light. As soon as you go forward, they turn around and say, 'I see you, so go back and start over again',” he said.

“1-2-3 red light” is a game usually played with one person facing a group of people standing some distance away. The individual facing the others would close his or her eyes and count to three, then say “red light”, at which time the group rushing towards the person counting would stand in place.

After shouting “red light”, the counter opens his or her eyes and if the counter sees anyone in the group still moving that person has to go back to the starting point. The winner is the first person to reach the individual that is counting.

“It feels like a slap in the face when the Government takes away your best days for business, which is a Friday and a Saturday. In the announcing of it [the measures] they should have given more time to plan for these lockdowns. PriceSmart opened from after 6:00 am [yesterday] and it was [crowded]. The supermarket is a breeding ground for transmission. You know this was going to happen because we've seen it so many times before when you announce a lockdown. You could give people a week or two weeks' notice. Thursday night, they said we would have to close by 1:00 pm and not many people knew that,” he said.

Carby suggested that Jamaica mimics how other countries have enforced their COVID-19 prevention programmes without resorting to too many lockdowns.

“Enforcement is important, not the amount of bed space, hospitals, or oxygen. It's all about what people do. It's not lockdowns that will prevent the spread of the virus. It [lockdown] is an emergency response. Once there is a failure that is when lockdowns become necessary. To avoid failure, you have to have enforcement,” he told the Observer.

The Observer travelled across Kingston and St Andrew yesterday, and there was evidence that people were busy stocking up on food and other essential items. While some people said they understood the move by the prime minister, others agreed with Carby.

Pam, who was seen inside Coronation Market in downtown Kingston, said the upcoming seven days of lockdown make her “feel very bad”.

“I don't have it. I used to sell at schools, but from this COVID business I not selling again, and I have no husband and no assistance. I am just trying to be okay,” she said.

One man said plainly that he felt the prime minister manipulated the nation.

“I feel like he used us. He opened it for a time frame and then he closed it back. We have hustlers on the street who have to eat, we have kids going back to school in September; what happened to people like the soup man?” he questioned.

Holness had also announced on Thursday night that the normal curfew hours for the weekdays outside of those designated for no-movement will be 7:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day, except Saturday when the curfew will begin at 6:00 pm.

The prime minister told Jamaicans that the most effective way of slowing transmission of the virus is to have a complete halt at a point.