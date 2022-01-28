PHOTO: HAPPY TIMES

PHOTO: HAPPY TIMESFriday, January 28, 2022
|
Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis (centre) exchanges pleasantries with Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, in the company of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, at the opening ceremony of the new reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island, Thursday, in Nassau. The two prime ministers were special guests of SRI. The elaborate US$55-million makeover of the 404-room hotel, which now employs over 900 staff, represents the final of the Sandals and Beaches resorts to be reopened since the novel coronavirus pandemic forced their closure in early 2020. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
