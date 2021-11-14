Hell cell!

MONTEGO BAY, St James — An incident last week inside a police station here may invite speculation and provide fodder for the spiritually unorthodox following the collapse and subsequent death of an accused man in the State facility.

The deceased man, Sealas Clarke, a 42-year-old tattoo artist of a Granville address in this western Jamaica city, was arrested and charged with indecent assault and placed in the same cell that accommodated colourful and controversial leader of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries Kevin Smith.

According to a well-placed Jamaica Observer police source, Clarke was taken into custody on October 27, two days after Smith left the facility, after being accused by a woman who went for a tattoo to be placed on a section of her buttocks.

The police were told by the woman in her report that the accused man had exposed himself to her and she raced away from the shop. She then gave a statement to law enforcers.

“The allegation is that he sexually assaulted a woman whose body he was tattooing. He was doing a tattoo on a private area of her body and you could say that he abused the position he had,” said the police source.

The Sunday Observer learned that, on November 1, while still in police custody, Clarke first fainted in the same cell in which police had placed Smith. He reportedly told police officers that he had suffered from fainting spells many times in the past but he had never needed medical attention.

“He told the police that a long time him a suffer from fainting spells, and it was not a big deal,” the source told the Sunday Observer.

The source stated that, though the man shared this information with the police, he was taken by the shift commander to a nearby health centre where he received medical attention and was then returned to the Freeport lock-up.

The man's condition worsened as the days went by, the Sunday Observer source said. A medical doctor was called in to attend to Clarke on November 8, and he was provided with medicine.

On the morning of November 9 Clarke fainted again in his cell, but this time, the source said, the police became gravely concerned about his condition and took him to Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), where he was admitted under police guard.

Clarke died the following morning.

When the Sunday Observer visited the Granville community yesterday, some residents said they had not heard of the incident with the tattoo artist, but others who knew him expressed surprise at the way his life ended. They even said that they had never before known him to be one who suffered from fainting spells.

“Mi hear say a cut dem cut him up inna jail, so mi nuh know. A good yute, man, him nuh give trouble. Mi nuh know when it happen so mi frighten when mi hear that,” one resident commented.

“There must be a curse,” another suggested, “ because me an' him grow up and mi nuh know bout him having fainting spells. It's really a sad story 'cause if a drop him drop dung inna cell, something wrong then.”

Another said: “Every morning him drive go a work and drive come back, so mi nuh know bout no fainting spell.”

See dah jail thing deh, it did a get to him, man, because him nuh used to jail, suh that's why him mussi drop dung,” one woman from the area suggested. “Mi nuh like speculation and mi wish mi coulda really ask him wah happen.”

Smith was detained by police on October 17 after two people were killed in what was reported to be a cult-like ritual at the church that he ran at Albion, also in this city. Another member of the church was shot dead by police who said that they were attacked when they tried to enter the building. Another member was shot in his back and stabbed.

Smith spent eight days in lock-up at the Freeport station and, while being transferred to Kingston in the early morning of October 25, the police vehicle in which he was being transported crashed near Linstead, St Catherine. He died. A policeman who was seated beside him in the back, Constable Orlando Irons, also died.

Two other police personnel in the front of the car were hospitalised but have been subsequently released.