History-maker

Samantha Fletcher yesterday created local horse racing history when she became the first-ever female jockey to win three races on a single race programme.

Fletcher achieved the significant milestone in the final event on the Gresford Smith-trained Honeybunch, coming from behind to win Division 2 of a Restricted Maiden Condition race over six furlongs.

Her first victory came in the day's fifth event aboard the Lance Richards-trained Cat's Rigger.

She returned in the next race aboard Just Trick Me, to beat Union Four ridden by Oshane Nugent and Radical with Jawara Steadman aboard by a neck. “Thank you Jesus,” was her first thought immediately upon passing the winning post, Fletcher told the Jamaica Observer last night .

“I was feeling excited to know that I am the first female apprentice to ride three winners on a programme in Jamaica. I was happy and didn't think about anything else,” she said.

In the photo, Fletcher signals her triple triumph after the race.