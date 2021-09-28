History-maker

History-makerTuesday, September 28, 2021
Samantha Fletcher yesterday created local horse racing history when she became the first-ever female jockey to win three races on a single race programme.
Fletcher achieved the significant milestone in the final event on the Gresford Smith-trained Honeybunch, coming from behind to win Division 2 of a Restricted Maiden Condition race over six furlongs.
Her first victory came in the day's fifth event aboard the Lance Richards-trained Cat's Rigger.
She returned in the next race aboard Just Trick Me, to beat Union Four ridden by Oshane Nugent and Radical with Jawara Steadman aboard by a neck. “Thank you Jesus,” was her first thought immediately upon passing the winning post, Fletcher told the Jamaica Observer last night .
“I was feeling excited to know that I am the first female apprentice to ride three winners on a programme in Jamaica. I was happy and didn't think about anything else,” she said.
In the photo, Fletcher signals her triple triumph after the race.
