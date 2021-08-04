Indomitable!

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah made history with the first women's Olympic sprint “double-double” yesterday.

Thompson-Herah's blistering 200 metres win, following her brilliant 100m victory, made her the first woman to win both Olympic sprints twice in a row, evoking memories of her retired compatriot Usain Bolt.

Thompson-Herah's 21.53sec was the second-fastest ever seen after Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 21.34, set at the drug-tarnished 1988 Seoul Olympics.

As well as becoming the first woman to claim a 100m-200m double-double, the 29-year-old is the only female track and field athlete to win four individual Olympic gold medals.

“It really means a lot to me to be in that history book, because I've been through a lot, and it tells my story,” the Jamaican said.

Namibia's Christine Mboma, who was only running the 200m because she is barred from her preferred 400m for elevated testosterone levels, took silver in 21.81, while the USA's Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87.