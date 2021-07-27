J'can support

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

TOKYO, Japan — Shorna-Kay Richards (left), Jamaica's ambassador to Japan, and sports psychologist Dr Jason Hamilton provide support to Jamaican swimmer Keanan Dols as he competed in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Monday night.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT