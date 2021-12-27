Keep us safe

THE Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) warned yesterday that all COVID-19 safety measures that will keep teachers, support workers, and students safe must be guaranteed prior to the resumption of classes for the new term in January.

“Not only must they be in place at the start, but they must be maintained. The learning condition of the student is the working condition of the teacher and that must always guide the actions of our Ministry of Education,” JTA President Winston R Smith said in his Christmas message to public school teachers.

“Some schools have been able to resume limited and controlled face-to-face schooling. We at the JTA applaud those efforts and urge the utmost safety in our interactions. In January 2022 more schools will be resuming face-to-face classes. Again, we commend this effort to restart learning in our schools,” said Smith.

He told teachers that their individual and collective efforts over these months to identify and close opportunity gaps have not gone unnoticed. “We observed and are justly proud of the way our teachers navigated the learning curve of technology and how best to emotionally connect with our students in this new virtual space. The JTA is immensely proud of you and supports your every action in this regard.

“I salute you, my colleagues, as daily you empathised and supported each other in physical and virtual spaces in some of the most caring ways. You responded to these unprecedented times that the COVID-19 pandemic has delivered to us remarkably well. I also acknowledge the large numbers of you who, as we speak, are stepping outside of self and reaching out to those who are in need; making their days a bit brighter during this season. Christmas is indeed a time for giving and we appreciate you giving of self,” he added.

“As we reflect on this Christmas term 2021, despite the numerous challenges that we navigated, we are indeed grateful for the ways in which we have been blessed. I extend heartiest congratulations to all of you, our teachers and support staff, who demonstrated that you understood the meaning of commitment to the job of educating the nation. You rose to the occasion in so many new ways,” said Smith.

In the meantime, the JTA boss said the union would have preferred to have completed wage negotiations before the end of December 2021, but this was just not possible. “We are, however, committed to moving with alacrity; keeping the Government engaged into the new year for a speedy resolution befitting the levels of engagement of our teachers, particularly during this pandemic,” said Smith.

“We have entered into this process fully cognisant of the worth of you, our teachers, and are fully engaged to extract from the process the best possible package,” said the JTA president.

Teachers and the police are among a handful of public sector workers yet to complete wage negotiations with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

Nigel Clarke, portfoilio minister, told a press conference last Wednesday that the additional 10 unions that agreed to the four per cent wage hike brought the total number of public sector employees who have accepted the temporary offer to approximately 80,000 workers in 31 bargaining units, and gave his assurance that the results of the recently concluded compensation review package will be implemented in April 2022.

However, he said that he was expecting that the majority of the outstanding 20,000 workers, who are still resistant, will come on board by early January to make the implementation of the review's conclusions timely.

The JTA president, while encouraging teachers to make the best of the season by “giving and receiving gifts, drinking sorrel and other seasonal drinks” said let us be mindful that we are in a pandemic and we need you all alive and well in the new year. Furthermore, we encourage you to be vigilant while shopping and while using the public thoroughfares.

“... I honour the memory of those teachers and associates who left us this year. May their souls rest in eternal peace. I also remember those who have been victims of violence and pray for their physical and emotional recovery. Colleagues, please join me in praying for a Jamaica that is more peaceful, kind, and caring of its greatest social capital ­— our people. Christmas is as appropriate a time as any for us to make this commitment,” said Smith.