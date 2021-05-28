Marked for death

Gangsters in Kingston Central have reportedly issued death threats to politicians from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Opposition People's National Party (PNP) with one of the targets being told a few weeks ago that her name has been placed on a bullet.

Councillor Rosalie Hamilton (JLP, Rae Town Division), who recently complained to the Jamaica Observer that the police need to do more to curb spiralling gang and gun violence throughout the constituency, said yesterday that she is taking no chances with her security, as she has received word that thugs want to silence her.

“This was over two weeks ago. I am concerned and I must put things in place. It is life, and you can't get it back, so you must be in fear for it. All of this is because of the war in the community and the stance I am taking that it has to stop. It has to stop, and elements from the community don't like that,” she told the Observer.

The newspaper has learnt that Hamilton, during a recent sitting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, received sympathy from Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams and other councillors, as she shared her plight as well as the state of violence in Kingston Central communities such as Tel Aviv and Southside, among others.

In June last year journalists were told by Hamilton that she staged a meeting with warring factions from Spoilers, Tel Aviv, Southside, and Franklyn Town to broker a truce, and even led a march throughout numerous communities with people from those factions, without inviting the police. She had said inviting the police would have broken the trust she was building in order to get the men to put their weapons down.

In 2012, Hamilton had shared with the Observer that she had survived a gun attack on December 1, 1995 in the Waltham Park Road area of St Andrew.

The councillor said she had gone to a round robin where she and a taxi driver were held up at gunpoint. The driver was shot in the head and killed while Hamilton, who fought the gunmen, received six bullets to her body, two of which penetrated her head.

On Thursday, chair of the PNP's Kingston Central constituency organisation and caretaker for the constituency, Imani Duncan-Price, confirmed that she, too, had received death threats in November last year.

Following the threats she filed a report directly to Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson which prompted an investigation.

In May this year, Duncan-Price renewed calls for a zone of special operations (ZOSO) to be declared in the constituency due to constant conflict among thugs.

From January 1 to May 19 this year, 27 murders were recorded for the constituency, compared to 20 murders over the same period last year, representing a 35 per cent increase. There were 24 incidents of shooting, six more than the same period in 2020, or a 33 per cent increase.

On Tuesday, April 6, the police seized an AK-47 rifle under a chicken coop in a yard on Smith Lane. Cops recently seized a high-powered weapon on Gold Street during an operation, as well as three other firearms in separate incidents within the constituency.

On Thursday, residents told the Observer that, as recent as Tuesday and Wednesday night, a particular area in the community of Spoilers had been sprayed with bullets by gunmen.

During a visit to the constituency, a few residents bemoaned what they said was a crises caused by the seemingly unending gang war.

One woman said that after the same thugs carry out their acts of evil, they appear on corners begging “a $50 or a $100”. She added that gangsters were also forcing some residents to choose sides.

“Living here is rough, mi a tell yu. If a shot fire now dem want you to come out as woman and seh, 'Yes, dem bwoy deh fi dead.' But yuh can't do that, because yuh a turn di youth dem inna vampire when you lead dem on fi feel seh a something good dem a do. A Gennaside and Darkside gang a go at it. A several times drive-by gwaan and people just get shot up,” one resident said.

— Additional reporting by Chloe Piper