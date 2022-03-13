Montague: I was not pushed

There had been calls for his resignation, but when Robert “Bobby” Montague announced it late Friday night, many were surprised.

Even a WhatsApp message that he sent to those in his group was met with cynicism, some even saying that it was fake and his account had been hacked.

But confirmation came later that Montague, Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, and freshly appointed minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for, among other things, the housing portfolio, was no longer a member of Prime Minister Andrew Holness's Cabinet.

When the Jamaica Observer contacted him on Saturday, Montague said that he could not say much more on the matter of his leaving the Cabinet, as his lawyers had instructed him not to speak on the issue until certain matters had been dealt with.

However, in response to a question as to whether or not he was forced by Holness to resign or be faced with dismissal, Montague responded flatly: “No!”

“I have been contemplating it for a while, but for now I have been advised to keep quiet,” was all the seasoned politician, who also served as mayor of Port Maria, the St Mary parish capital, would say.

Around 10:59 Friday night, a WhatsApp message from Montague stated:

“Good night. Just letting you know that within the last hour I handed in my resignation to the PM as minister.

“There are some personal matters that I have to deal with. I need the time and space to treat with these matters. I have to deal with them. I have retained a law firm and is being guided.

“I am in good spirits and took time to think this through.”

Close to midnight, an oddly-worded Jamaica House statement from Holness on the resignation said:

“Late this evening, I met with Minister Robert Montague who tendered his resignation with immediate effect. Minister Montague expressed that it was a privilege to have had the 'opportunity to serve at the highest levels in government '.”

Last week, a report by the Integrity Commission blamed former ministers of national security Peter Bunting and Montague for allowing people with what the commission described as being of “questionable character” to get gun licences while the public officials served as policy head of the nation's security.

The document, titled 'Special Report of Investigation Allegations Concerning Acts of Impropriety, Irregularity and Corruption in the Issuance of Firearm User Licences to Persons of 'Questionable Character', was tabled in Parliament and later released to the media.

On Thursday, Bunting lashed the commission and threatened to pursue legal action against media organisations which reported aspects of the findings, while, on the same day, Montague responded in a statement:

“I take note of the report tabled by the Integrity Commission in the House of Representatives concerning my then fulfilment of my statutory duty to assess and make a decison on the issuance of gun licences to a range of people who appealed having been initially denied.

“The report is grossly misrepresentative and incomplete. It is unfortunate that, prior to the tabling of the report, despite a suggestion made to me that I'd be given the courtesy, I was not fully given the opportunity to respond to that which the commission sought to assert as 'facts'.

“Every Jamaican citizen, regardless of their station or status in society, deserves to be afforded the full courtesy of natural justice. Every citizen has a right to be heard or to respond to accusations. This due process was not fully afforded to me.

“The report also fails to take into consideration that all my actions concerning the referenced issue were informed and guided by the recommendation of a panel of experts which I had tasked with assisting in assessing appeals made to me in my capacity as minister of security.

“Despite the fact that the Integrity Commission report contained no adverse legal recommendations concerning me because I carried out my statutory function, I have referred the report to my lawyers for further review.”

As for Bunting, who the commission accused of approving two firearm licences during his time as security minister (2012-2016), the People's National Party (PNP) issued a statement Saturday, again throwing its support behind the Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate.

It said: “Senator Peter Bunting released a detailed statement outlining the facts of the two cases. The details reinforced that the decisions were made in the proper exercise of his ministerial authority, considering the facts before him, and the recommendations of the review panel.

“Given the outcome of the investigations by the Integrity Commission, and the additional details provided by Mr Bunting, there is no question of the two decisions being in any manner tainted by corruption or improper motive. There is nothing that has come to light that suggests that the decisions were flawed or improper, and we are guided by due process.”

On Saturday, as the news of Montague's walk into the unknown sunk in, some Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) officials, who are confessed Montague sympathisers, suggested that he was forced out, one even putting forward the view that Montague's examination pass marks were at a higher level than others in the Cabinet.

“Bobby's rope is very short,” the former parliamentarian said. “You guys in media play down this thing about race and class in this country, but these are things you should never disregard...they are still at play.”

Another said that Montague was always beset by petty jealousies within and outside of the JLP, which always made him a target.

“I would not tell you that his stewardship over ministries that he has held policy direction over was always without flaw...far from that in some cases...but others have done far worse, yet they continue to be held high in Government.

“What is Montague's fault? Is it that he, a little country boy who grew up in tough conditions, pushed his way through high school and became deputy head boy at St Mary High School should never run as chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party?” Is that among the real issues? the veteran asked.

Yet another in Montague's corner said that the ruling party was at a stage now whereby the first name to be called if anything went wrong in Government was Montague's.

“He has to always make sure that his i's are dotted, and his t's are crossed, and it isn't right. Also, when you are outspoken and not from a strong economic background in this country, things work against you,” stated the long-time party influencial, a woman.

Montague, at one stage the only sitting JLP councillor (Carron Hall Division) in the St Mary Parish Council, now municipal corporation, became MP in September 2007 when the JLP ended the 18-year reign of the PNP in Government.

He defeated Delano Franklyn of the PNP in St Mary Western, but lost the seat to Jolyan Silvera in the December General Election. However, Montague rebounded with an impressive victory in the 2016 General Election, won again by the JLP, which ended the first one-term run of the PNP. He was victorious again in the 2020 election.

Apart from serving as minister of national security, and minister without portfolio, Montague was also minister in charge of local government and its reform; and transport and mining.