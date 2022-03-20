More guns for women

THERE is strong support in the chamber for more interested and qualified women to seek firearm licences.

This follows statistics from the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) that 898 of the 1,560 female applicants over the past five years were granted firearm licences.

That number, however, pales in comparison to male applicants within the period, with 7,380 of 16,997 being given permits.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Joyce Hewett, past president of Woman Incorporated, said that today, a firearm is an important aspect of a woman's life.

“Let us say she is a bartender or a nurse; different women in my mind who would particularly have to work various hours, especially night hours. So having a firearm for protection is a critical aspect of where she is,” Hewett said.

“I do know several women in Jamaica who for their own protection, or as a result of having been accosted in their line of business, are armed. I don't see any problems with it whatsoever… just that they make sure that they know how to use it properly, and not being afraid to use it. If you're going to have it, be ready to use it in the event that you are under threat,” she continued.

Hewett shared that she has also given thought to getting a firearm.

“Without a doubt, I have considered it as a worthwhile venture. The only reason that I personally have not pursued it is that I don't go out much, especially with COVID. Since COVID, there is not much activity that would take you out at night,” she told the Sunday Observer.

FLA Chairman Colonel (Ret) Audley Carter has said that there is a rigorous, intense and extremely careful system that determines who should be given or denied a gun permit. He said the board which he leads comprises individuals of unquestionable integrity, and also defended the integrity of FLA investigators.

Two weeks ago, a report by the Integrity Commission blamed former ministers of national security Peter Bunting and Robert Montague for allowing people with what the commission described as being of “questionable character” to get gun licences while the public officials served as policy heads of the nation's security.

Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Bunting has lashed the commission and threatened to pursue legal action against media organisations which reported aspects of the findings.

Montague resigned last Saturday.

Meanwhile, though Audrey Hinchcliffe, CEO of Manpower Maintenance, agreed. She told the Sunday Observer that she drew the line at women being motivated because of domestic violence issues.

“When it comes to security, a woman is entitled to equal rights. Women are entitled to protection. As a matter of fact, women tend to be more intimated than men. With domestic issues, that is something that should be subjected to a conversation, but you know we are all hot-headed and we don't talk. There's no point in getting a gun if you're not going to use it. So, you get short-tempered and the next thing you know, you have the gun. That is the worry I have,” she said.

“But if women feel that their situation is such that they need protection and they assess that a firearm is what is going to be good for them, then they should be so allowed so long as they meet all the qualifications to hold a firearm.”

Hinchcliffe told the Sunday Observer that she isn't interested in owning or carrying a gun personally, but said she supports other women who wish to.

“If I make that decision that I want to have one for my personal protection and I meet the requirement, I should be afforded it and not compared to a man to say that a woman is not capable or not strong enough to make the decision to carry a firearm. This is some of the nonsense that I have heard in my lifetime. I strongly support that a woman should have the right to hold a firearm so long as she understands the responsibility that comes with the owning, safeguarding and use.”

Hinchcliffe denounced what she referred to as “common thinking” that women are too “hot-headed” to carry a firearm.

“I don't subscribe to that. How many women jump up in a man's face and beat up a man? Very few. A woman is the first one to walk away. It's the man who is always trying to stop her, pull her back, shoot her, kill her or what have you.”

Former mayor of Montego Bay Shalman Scott told the Sunday Observer that it's not an unreasonable position for women to seek to deal with their own security.

“We know the society in which we live, and we know the possible unpleasant things that can happen to our women. So, in my view, any effort on the part of individuals to improve protection for themselves in a society which has reflected so much crime and violence and corruption, any reasonable person cannot disagree with the women,” he said.

“There should be no discrimination in the availability of licences for women. The fear they feel, the anxiety they feel and their efforts to find some solutional response to that fear and those anxieties should not be discriminated,” Scott commented.

Gone are the days, he added, when a firearm was viewed as a tool for men.

“I suppose the time has come where the women are asserting. Things have changed. They understand how they feel and therefore, with the escalation of violence in the society and all manner of evil toward everybody generally, but also towards our women as many of the perpetrators feel that they are more vulnerable and easily managed in whatever might be there evil actions towards them.”

Judith Wedderburn, gender and development practitioner, said she was pleasantly surprised that almost 1,000 were granted permits in five years.

“Not because it's a numbers game, but because it suggests to me that there are some women who are stepping out of the stereotypical box which probably existed previously that women can't manage a gun, or women don't need a gun because their men [are] around to protect them. That kind of gender stereotyping that would have placed the role of a male partner to protect the woman and therefore she didn't need a gun,” she told the Sunday Observer.

She said in that sense, it's a good sign.

“And the fact that it is not more public, probably has more to do with the women themselves fearing that they would then become targets. Targets from men who think 'you don't have no business having a gun. A man thing dat.' Men who think women with guns are easy prey. Because if they hear they have a gun, they may figure it is easier to get it off them than a man,” she said.

Agreeing with Hinchcliffe, Wedderburn said women should also be encouraged to get properly trained so that they are mentally and skilfully prepared to deal with whatever comes.

“I wouldn't want to assume that because a woman has a gun, she really knows how to use it under all circumstances. I believe it does need some training. A lot of men get training at the rifle club. The women must get trained. But I certainly would encourage any woman that can justify and feels somehow fearful to have a firearm just like a man under the required conditions,” she said.

“In the case of domestic abuse, can we also remember who else is in the house? So, the additional responsibility of a firearm holder – woman or man – but in this case we are talking about women, so it is to ensure that her children never access the firearm. And she's often in a domestic violence situation, she and the children are already at risk. She needs to be prepared to take on that added responsibility so that she is absolutely sure that no other person in the household could accidentally or have access to the firearm.”

Lorna Green, past president of Women Business Owners (WBO), told the Sunday Observer that it is very sad commentary on the society that people have now become advocates of gun ownership to deal with differences.

“That for me is a huge step in our country and I'm not sure what that really means in the long run. On one hand, I can say that everybody has a right to defend themselves. And if you're in abusive situations or you feel like your life is being threatened, then you may want something, and a gun is one of those somethings to assist you in feeling protected.

“However, I just don't think it's a good reflection on our society that as more countries are trying to move away from that and deal with violence and differences in a more mediative way, where they would be looking to have arbitration to settle differences and address conflicts in a more humane way, that we are leaning as a society towards more guns. So, I am very saddened by this.”

Green added: “I do believe conflict resolution and violence is not going to end well when the gun is seen as the principal means of addressing it. But it is an individual choice, and I would never comment to say a person who feel like they need a weapon should not get it.”