Natoya's revenge

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Jamaica's Natoya Goule (left) leads the field on her way to victory in the women's 800m at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at King Baudouin stadium, Brussels, yesterday.

Goule won in 1:58.09 to beat several women who finished ahead of her at the Tokyo Olympic Games, among them British teenager and Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson who finished second in 1:58.16 while Britain's Jemma Reekie took the third spot in 1:58.77.

(Photo: AP)