PHOTO: New homeowners

New homeowners Dewight and Dawn-Marie Bailey pose with the keys to their property at Twickenham Glades in St Catherine, yesterday. Prime Minister Andrew Holness handed over the keys to the homeowners at the National Housing Trust scheme. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

