NO, PRIME MINISTER!

One of Jamaica's leading legal luminaries has appealed to the Government to dismiss a request for vaccinated people to attend upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium, saying that Jamaicans need to understand that the country is in the midst of a pandemic that requires avoidance of crowds among other safety measures.

At the same time, the retired Court of Appeal President Justice Syemour Panton bluntly told the Administration that it should not “recruit unrepentant murderers and other criminals to be vaccination ambassadors”.

Panton, who is chairman of Jamaica's Integrity Commission, was making reference to a news report that Prime Minister Andrew Holness had last month said that he would not rule out involving murder convict Vybz Kartel in the Government's effort to convince more Jamaicans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The question of the dancehall artiste's possible involvement in the vaccination programme was put to Holness by The Gleaner at a vaccination blitz at the Caribbean Palms Community Centre in St Andrew South Western.

The newspaper quoted Holness as saying, “In a national emergency such as a pandemic, we in the Government of Jamaica would enlist the support of all well-thinking citizens in encouraging persons to take the vaccine.”

The Gleaner also reported that Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and Opposition spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy had both indicated that they would find favour with any incorporation of the incarcerated entertainer in influencing people who have doubts about the vaccine.

“There is no doubt that Vybz Kartel is an influencer, with many fans throughout the country ...If he can influence others to take it that would be good. I would be willing to work with the penal system to explore how it could be done,” The Gleaner quoted Tufton.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, is serving a 35-year sentence for murder. He received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on September 3.

However, the thought of utilising individuals like Kartel in the national vaccination programme has rubbed Justice Panton the wrong way.

“Their proper place is behind bars, cut off from the law-abiding,” he said in a letter to editor of the Jamaica Observer last evening.

“Criminals have done enough harm to Jamaica's good name. Jamaica should not be further tarnished by embracing and including them in such a process or campaign,” insisted Panton, a stickler for law and order and who was one of five judges who earlier this year dismissed an appeal by former Bosnia and Herzegovina tyrant Ratko Mladic in The Hague, The Netherlands.

In relation to the World Cup football qualifiers, Panton said he “read with horror” the request for vaccinated fans to be allowed to attend the games.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) last month announced that it is seeking such permission from the relevant authorities for the qualifier between Jamaica and Canada on Sunday, October 10.

“The JFF will be making representation to the relevant authorities for permission to allow spectators into a fraction of the capacity of the stadium,” the federation stated in a news release.

“However, the proposal to the Government is for interested persons to show proof of full vaccination for attendance. The JFF has indicated to the Government its willingness to partner with it in promoting the need for the population to get vaccinated,” added the local football governing body which has been absorbing the heavy costs of the qualifiers.

However, Justice Panton, in his letter to the Observer, said: “Our penchant for lawlessness would certainly see more than the permitted number turning up, and many of them with fake vaccination cards. The 'bligh' mentality would also see another few getting through.”

Added Panton: “I sincerely hope that the Government will unhesitatingly dismiss that request. There should be no wavering or yielding. Many sporting competitions all over the world have been and are being conducted without a cheering audience.

“All Jamaicans need to understand that we are in the midst of a pandemic that requires masking, avoidance of crowds, cessation of partying, constant sanitisation, etc until the spread of the virus is controlled.

“The positivity rate needs to be in the region of five per cent before there can be any easing of restrictions; and the trusted scientists locally and abroad tell us that the positivity rate can get to that level if we are vaccinated. Most important, they say, vaccination reduces hospitalisation and death from the virus.

“All of us, sportspersons included, should be campaigning for the entire population to be vaccinated so that children may return safely to the classroom, and sporting fields may become populated again,” Justice Panton insisted.