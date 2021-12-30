Painful party

KRISANDRA Wisdom and Tamara Kelly were best friends for more than 20 years, their bond, so unbreakable that very often people would assume they were sisters. The two grew up in Retreat, St Mary, as neighbours, where the foundation of their relationship was built.

They were so attached that in 2017, when Wisdom decided to move to Discovery Bay, St Ann, Kelly went along with her and they both lived together until four years ago when Kelly decided to move in with her boyfriend.

“We know each other from we were babies living beside each other, and we have the best relationship. Me and Tamara never fight, have an argument, and we share everything, just to show you how good our relationship was,” Wisdom told the Jamaica Observer. “I don't even have another friend, she was the only person I was really close to.”

Little did Wisdom know that she would have been robbed of her friendship Monday morning, especially in such a tragic way. Her friend was shot and killed at a party she was attending in Old Folly, Discovery Bay, where she lived.

It is even more painful for Wisdom that her friend lost her life at a party because she was not one to go to those events.

“She don't even go to dance, and she is always home, but she kept on saying the year a end and she don't go anywhere, so she decide to go to that party. But, if she did know she would just stay home,” Wisdom told the Observer.

“She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, because Tamara don't make trouble and she was a good person,” Wisdom added.

It was reported that sometime after 12:20 am an argument developed between two patrons at the event, and it escalated. Shots were fired and it was later discovered that five people had been hit. Kelly was among the victims. She was rushed to St Ann's Bay Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man from Trelawny, Rojae Linton, also succumbed to his injuries. Two others, including a tourist, were admitted in stable condition, while another was treated and released.

News of her friend's passing has left Wisdom, 26, feeling lost.

“Right now I am in denial because is like all of this don't feel real. Mi feel like Tamara is going to come over to my house tomorrow. It is so hard to think she is gone,” said Wisdom.

“I was home watching TV and somebody call and say, 'Your friend get shot up, go to the hospital now.' But is like me still not getting what he was saying. Anyway, me drive out and go to the hospital, but they wouldn't let me in. So I was outside sitting in the car when me hear somebody bawl out, and when mi run go up there dem say she dead and me start cry, and from that me just in a different world.”

Wisdom said the 23-year-old Kelly cared deeply for her two daughters, three-year-old Odacia Roach and Amelia Roach, who will celebrate her first birthday on Friday.

According to Wisdom, she will continue to give the girls that motherly love, even more so that their mother is no longer with them. They have been spending time with her since the incident.

“She loves her children so much and they were attached to her because is always she and them. Right now the only reason they are staying with me and not crying is because they usually see me,” she said. “But these are my babies from long time, because I love her kids just as I love Tamara. I will be there for them and try to be around them as much as possible.”

Kelly, according to those who knew her well, was a humble person who had plans for her future. She was about to start working in the hotel industry come January.

“Tamara wanted to become a soldier. She said it don't make sense [she] become a soldier and dead leave her kids. She just start go back out into the work field now and was hoping to start work at Sandals doing housekeeping,” Wisdom told the Observer.

“Now she gone, I just can't understand it. I don't know when I will ever come to accept this,” added Wisdom.