Perfect pitch

JUST under 100 hardened inmates at Metcalfe Street Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston were officially handed a ticket out of a life of crime and delinquency yesterday through the opening of Black Diamond Recording Studio at the facility, which officials expect will greatly assist in their rehabilitation.

Officials are optimistic that the youngsters, who oftentimes face discrimination and are sidelined when released from penal institutions, will be empowered with musical skills and have the ablity to lead successful lives when reintegrated into society.

The studio was birthed out of a partnership with the Ministry of National Security, dancehall star Jeffrey “Agent Sasco” Campbell, Digicel Foundation, and the Department of Correctional Services.

Correctional officer Meshach Brown, who is a certified musician and electrician, is the leader of the music programme at Metcalfe Centre. He was responsible for the electrical aspect of the studio during its construction. According to Brown, construction was completed around April, and since then, due to the eagerness of all the boys to participate, transformation of their behaviour is already being experienced.

Though it was officially opened yesterday, the boys have already been getting a feel of the studio and their involvement in the programme seems to have reduced the number of fights among them.

“What you find is that we have isolated blocks, so there are times when I go over to those areas and they try to sing songs because they want my attention. I tell them that when they are removed from the isolated section they can come to the studio and record. We have had less physical confrontation since the studio was built,” he said.

“We got the boys involved to build it, and they worked as a team until it was finished. After that, some of the wards were integrated in recording songs. I did the instrumentals on the keyboard and laid all the tracks and we had the boys voice over them.

“It has been going quite well. I have some writing books to give away to the boys because everyone has been asking for books for us to assist them in writing songs just because they want to be in the studio. Some of them can't write or spell their names but are showing the interest,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. He added that, before the studio was built, he taught the boys music in an open room.

However, the music sessions were disturbing other classes in English and mathematics, which prompted the building of the studio.

“We needed an enclosed and sound-proof area for our sessions. While the boys were learning music, the drums, the guitar, and keyboard were disturbing the other classes. Also, boys from other classes were leaving out to join my class, so we requested an enclosed space be built,” said Brown.

Agent Sasco, who helped with the physical construction of the studio, and who has been mentoring the boys, encouraged them and those in charge to create only positive music.

“Certainly it would be counterproductive if the wards produce material that promotes and supports the things that got them here. That clearly goes against what we are hoping to accomplish, which is a transformation and opening possibilities for them, while giving them the opportunity to explore their interests, music being one of them,” he said.

“Most of the young men seemed to have an interest, and so putting the studio together is certainly a way of engaging them and giving them an avenue of unearthing some of the talents that might be there that they are not even aware of. One of the things I jokingly say to the wards is that every man want to be artiste, but what happened to the engineering side of things and beat-building.”

Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, who has responsibility for correctional services, accepted that not all the inmates will become musicians out of the programme, but they will draw stimulation from it to venture into other fields.

Samuda encouraged the nation to see the programme as a trigger of interest and intrigue for the children in areas other than criminality and dysfunctional behaviour.

“The possibilities are endless. Many of these young people may not be able to sing and may not necessarily have the creativity to build beats. But the very working of a mixing board or a computer may trigger other interests for them that opens up a whole new world,” Samuda said.

“This can be that positive trigger for these young people. It is up to us now to ensure that the gift given to us by Digicel Foundation and Agent Sasco is not wasted, but is used in a manner that truly transforms the lives of those who are in our facilities,” Samuda added.