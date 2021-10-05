POVERTY WILL WORSEN

The central bank yesterday received more flak for its decision to increase deposit interest rates by one percentage point with the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) describing it as misguided and insisting that the move will weaken the economy and push the poorest Jamaicans into further penury.

“A move of this nature by the central bank will result in higher lending rates to consumers, including small manufacturers and exporters, affecting their ability to pay their bills and keep staff employed,” the JMEA said, adding that it was strongly recommending that the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) seriously reconsider the decision.

The JMEA's criticism comes after Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson last Thursday said the rate hike will drive up borrowing costs for businesses and consumers who are already struggling to survive in a very challenging economic environment.

Also on Thursday, Dr Adrian Stokes, financial economist and senior vice-president and head of insurance and wealth management at Scotia Group Jamaica, who had slammed the signal that BOJ's policy rate could be hiked in September, maintained that the move is misguided, given the current economic conditions facing Jamaica.

The rate hike from 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent became effective last Friday, taking the benchmark policy rate to the highest it has been since February 2019. This is the first increase in interest rates from the BOJ in 13 years. It comes following 32 rate cuts since June 2009, when it was 17 per cent.

The rate has been at 0.5 per cent since August 2019 — a period spanning just over two years.

The central bank, in notes accompanying the rate hike decision, pointed to increasing inflation, saying its decision is “aimed at ensuring that the annual increase in the prices of consumer goods and services remains within the bank's inflation target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent”.

Inflation in August reached 6.1 per cent, which is above the BOJ's target.

The bank had forecast the increase in consumer prices, signalling in August that inflation could breach the upper limit of the target in the just-concluded September quarter. It then indicated that it would increase interest rates at its September meeting to control the price increases.

Yesterday, the JMEA said the inflationary increases being experienced by the country are indicative of global shortages, increased transportation cost, and ongoing logistics challenges.

“In addition, it has been demonstrated in the past that the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar against international currencies has more to do with foreign currency shortages and the level of confidence in the Government's economic policies than adjustments in interest rates,” the JMEA said.

“In this regard, we support the move to maintain satisfactory international reserves and a stable fiscal policy. The approach of the BOJ is academic and will fail to keep either the exchange rate stable or to moderate the rate of inflation,” the association said.

“The increase in interest rates will debilitate our economy and further impoverish the most vulnerable in our society,” the JMEA argued.

Robinson, in stating the People's National Party's opposition to the decision, argued that the main reasons that have caused the inflation rate to breach the upper limit of six per cent are cost push factors that are external to Jamaica and driven primarily by global supply chain issues.

“Increasing domestic interest rates at this time won't influence those factors,” Robinson said, and pointed out that many businesses that rely on imports of raw materials and finished goods are already facing significant increases in freight costs. As such, increased interest rates will put further pressure on them and, ultimately, on consumers, to whom these costs will be passed.

Robinson said the Opposition recognises that there will be continued upward inflationary pressures in the short term while the global supply chain problems persist, but these should abate in the medium term.

“While the country is recovering from the devastating economic impact of COVID it is important to maintain interest rates at a level that encourages investment and business expansion, which are necessary to achieve recovery in the shortest possible time,” Robinson said.

In his response last week, Dr Stokes told the Jamaica Observer that the move by the BOJ “runs counter to the broad macroeconomic conditions in the country”.

He said while the BOJ has a single mandate to keep inflation within a four per cent to six per cent band, the interpretation of this mandate has to take into consideration the unprecedented global economic conditions and Jamaica's fragile economy.

Stokes also argued that inflation has been rising globally due to supply constraints occasioned by COVID-19, and said, “These supply bottlenecks are expected to ease over time, starting in Q1 2022. Inflation therefore is expected to be moderate next year. The movement by the BOJ to increase interest rates will have a material and adverse impact on an economy that is still materially below its 2019 peak.”