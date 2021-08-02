PHOTO: Pride of a nation

Monday, August 02, 2021

Jamaica's 100-metre Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (centre) is flanked by silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (left) and bronze medallist Shericka Jackson as they celebrate yesterday on the podium with their medals after the Jamaicans completed a sweep of the women's 100m event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Japan, a perfect gift for the Caribbean nation which will, on August 6, celebrate the 59th anniversary of its Independence. See full Olympic coverage in Sport.

