PHOTO: Prince reigns

St Jago High School's Gregory Prince is congratulated by his mother, Tracey-Ann Cooper-Prince, after he won the Class One Boys' 400m final in 45.99 seconds at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championship inside the National Stadium in St Andrew, Thursday night. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

