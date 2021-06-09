The police are probing five more allegations of sexual assault against children among them three boys who have reportedly been molested and buggered by a 38-year-old man.

The oldest of the boys is 12 years old, while the youngest is nine.

Jamaica Observer sources say the man, who lives St Mary, first came to the attention of the police last week when it was reported that on June 1 he buggered the nine-year-old boy and performed oral sex on his 11-year-old brother who were staying at his house.

Investigators say the boys had been at the house of the suspect when he lured them into his room individually and sexually assaulted them.

Following the reports to the police by the two brothers, another family took their 12-year-old son to the station and reported that, in June 2019, the same man had entered the boy's room and buggered him. It is alleged that on two other occasions the man sexually assaulted that boy.

Those reports came just as the police in St Catherine received information that a 13-year-old girl had been raped on a church compound in the community.

According to the reports, the girl, who lives on the church compound, went into the church hall to get tea bags when a 55-year-old man approached her.

He reportedly held her down and told her, “You know how long me want this,” before raping her. The child reported the rape to her mother, who took her to the police. The scene was processed by investigators and the man taken into custody.

He is to face a question and answer session and is expected to be charged before the end of this week.

The other incident occurred in Westmoreland sometime in April.

According to the reports, a 13-year-old girl had gone to the house of the suspect, where he held her down and raped her. The matter was reported to the police this week after the teenager shared her ordeal with a family member.

The latest incidents come days after the police reported allegations that a 15-year-old girl had been allegedly raped by a pastor on a church compound in Granville, St James. The pastor has since surrendered to the police.

Recent reports indicate that just over 3,200 children have been sexually abused across the island between January last year and March this year.

Addressing a recent Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency Rosalee Gage-Grey called on adults to sensitise children about sex and their body early.

Gage-Grey was speaking against the background of the increasing numbers of child sex abuse cases being reported as she argued that children should be encouraged to report inappropriate touching.