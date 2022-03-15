School blues

Teachers who have returned to school for face-to-face classes voiced serious concerns ranging from a difficulty to get back on track, personal safety, students' work attitude, poor Internet connection, and inadequate resources, according to a survey commissioned by the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA).

The survey, conducted last weekend by Jermaine Williams, chairman of the Education and Research Committee, canvassed 345 educators across all school levels islandwide. Of the total respondents 54.5 per cent teach at the primary level, 28.1 per cent are spread across the secondary and tertiary levels, as well as in special education, while 13.2 per cent are in the early childhood system.

According to JTA President Winston Smith, the challenges raised by teachers such as students' work attitude and social development would be common among those who have been absent from school for the last two years as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of campuses.

“Those students have come back in the system now and while we are happy that they are back in the system, they are the ones who teachers would appear to be speaking to and whose attitude towards schoolwork have significantly declined,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

“The attitude, mannerism, and behaviour of these children are not in keeping with the norm or the level expected of students that age, because they would have been left wild; so to bring them back into a school session, in a confined space, rules of engagement, behaviour and so forth within the school set-up are now being applied. The adjustment to that may be proving a little challenging and as such it is creating some issues for the teachers,” he added.

According to the survey, 86.5 per cent of respondents said they found teaching more demanding than before the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Among the reasons they gave was that class control is more difficult, interest level of students is low, there is a decline in social skills and there are also learning gaps.

Asked to rate the level of preparedness at their schools for full resumption of classes, 30 per cent of the educators said it was fair; 26 per cent said good; 22 per cent, very good; 13 per cent, excellent; and nine per cent, poor.

Commenting on those responses, Smith said, “What they are saying is that they have made everything to the best of their abilities ready for school, and that speaks volume to the profession and the way our teachers have moved towards seeking how to bridge that gap and restore learning loss.”

When the educators were asked to state how they had navigated the teaching and learning process during the first full week of face-to-face classes, among the most popular responses were that it was a struggle, they were very cautious, innovative solutions were utilised in classes, they tried their best to use resources provided, and they had to conduct testing and evaluation of students.

Asked to make suggestions for a more seamless teaching and learning process the educators said that teachers need to formulate intervention plans to address the issues, and parents need to assist their children more with homework. They also pointed to the need for more resources and the assignment of teacher assistants “so that more students can get the help they need during school hours”.

Additionally, the educators suggested that more teachers be employed in order to reduce class sizes and create a safer environment, given the presence of COVID-19.

They also suggested pull-out programmes for slow learners, additional classrooms and furniture, the provision of more teaching and learning material, as well as better salaries and Internet connectivity upgrades.

Smith said he is committed to discussing the survey results with the Ministry of Education to see how best the teaching and learning process can be improved.

“I intend to engage the ministry in a more wholesome discussion to say, here are some of the grave concerns from the teachers and how can you facilitate this process and assist the schools in ensuring that we address those issues to expedite the process of recovery,” he said.