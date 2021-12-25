SOUTHFIELD, St Elizabeth – Residents of Bellevue near here, on Friday expressed immense shock and anger that their community has been stained following the gruesome murder of a Chinese couple, who operated Jojo Supermarket for eight years.

Residents identified the couple only as John and Jojo. Up to press time on Friday, the police had not given the names of the couple.

Royston Swaby, 82, told the Jamaica Observer that he was angered at the viciousness of the gunmen who killed the couple on Thursday night.

“Mi tun upside down. I don't feel good at all, because everybody have dem bad ways. But if dem come fi even rob the people, just tek weh yah tek and mek dem live. You don't have to kill them,” he said.

Jeremy Palmer, a former mayor of Black River and sitting councillor for the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the Pedro Plains Division of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, expressed shock at the killing of the Chinese couple.

He told the Jamaica Observer that he knew the couple well, having lived nearby their supermarket and being a regular customer.

“For me, it is a personal point of grief. My wife and I shop at their businessplace from time to time, and we go in there and I talk to [the husband]. It is a big loss. When I heard the news...I was really shaken up. My mind is unsettled. It is like it (crime) has come home,” he said.

“I know that Cross Road (section of Bellevue) has been a very quiet and peaceful place,” he added.

Swaby gave a similar sentiment. “A the first killing this ever gwaan up yah in all my life,” he said.

“One of my friends [died], but mi feel it for the Chinese more than how mi feel it for my friend, because him did sick and did a look fi dead,” he added.

Residents told the Observer that the supermarket, which has been in operation for almost eight years, had been robbed at least three times prior to Thursday night.

A police source confirmed that investigators theorise that the motive for the killing, which took place shortly before 8:00 pm, was robbery.

Palmer, when asked his opinion on the recent spate of criminal activities in St Elizabeth, resulting in the death of five people between Monday and Friday, said the condemnation of crime alone is not working.

“I am at the stage now where I don't even know if condemnation [matters], because who [are] you talking to? Who [are] you talking to the criminals?” he asked.

“What has been happening is that the prevalence of guns in the society and the crime infested nature, the means of living by crime has just begun to reach us in a significant way. The thing is we are going to have to think about how to cauterise it, because St Elizabeth is not disconnected from the rest of Jamaica,” he added.

Another resident of Bellevue, who identified himself as Peter, said the Chinese couple treated him like family.

“Me and the two Chiney people move good. We always live like bredda and sista… Me know dem always have this problem, thieves always target dem, but when a thief comes the woman always puts up a different defence,” he said.

The owner of the building, where the couple operated the business and lived, asked not to be named.

She said the murder of the couple was devastating, having lost her husband a day before the incident.

“Them a good people. Them cook all food give me. [Thursday] the man come and tell mi seh liquor a short fi Christmas… My husband died the day before and now this,” she said.