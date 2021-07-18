Success for abused boy

TWO brothers – a six and a 12-year-old – are left to heal after one of their most fundamental rights as children was grossly violated, leaving their parents devastated. That being their right to protection from abuse as reflected in the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

The boys, who are currently undergoing therapy, are among the alleged seven victims of Sheridan Shepherd of a St Mary address, who was charged on June 17 for buggering seven minors. He was charged with six counts of buggery, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault.

The 12-year-old boy, whose mother described him as a “gift from God” used his experience to uplift other children who have also been abused and are struggling.

“They have no need to break down because God is working,” the boy told the Jamaica Observer.

Shortly after, on initiative, the boy melodiously belted lyrics to God Answers Prayers – his mother appeared to be holding back tears.

'If you're ever feeling down; Like you have nowhere to go; If you're feeling like an outcast as your problems overflow; Just remember there is someone; And all it takes is for you to know; Is that God is the answer; And God answers prayer,” he sang.

His mother, struggling to find words, told the Sunday Observer that he has helped her to stay strong through the entire ordeal.

“That is my song that he's always singing to me. Sometimes he is the one who encourages me when mi break down. How is it that I am supposed to be embracing him and a him a fi a reach out to me?” she lamented.

“He is a blessing. He makes me proud. From he was a baby until now. In basic school, he was boy of the year. In primary school he was always on honour roll.”

According to reports, a young girl in the same community made a report to her grandmother about Shepherd in June, which was followed by similar reports from the six other children. Immediately after, Shepherd was held and severely beaten by irate residents before police intervened.

Further, the boy who hopes to become a surgeon thanked police officers who he said are working to protect children like him from harm.

“My little brother and I still play together. I think the police officers who are investigating and catching bad people are doing a good job. I think they are doing a good job because they are putting out effort. They protect the children and the children are the future. They are making the children live a normal life,” he said, which is in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that every child under age 18 has the right to survive and develop to the maximum extent possible.

Speaking to the Sunday Observer about his therapy sessions, he expressed his reluctance about attending the sessions.

“I don't like the counselling because I have to talk a lot and I don't like to talk,” the boy said laughing.

His mother, however, found some comfort in said therapy. At first, she questioned why he didn't tell her what happened immediately, considering their close relationship.

“I was saying, 'Him shoulda tell mi dat.' Then the counsellor pointed out something to me and said no child… no boy child wants to tell their mother they were molested by a man. So, I started looking at things differently. That's how I got over that part,” she recalled.

But the boys' father has been distraught ever since. On Thursday, he told the Sunday Observer that Shepherd was a good friend of his.

“Is a yute weh mi look out for enuh. Any likkle thing mi give him. Mi carry him guh a work and dem things deh enuh man. Any likkle thing, him check mi and I try fi help him. Him shouldn't touch my baby dem nuh time! Whether or not a my yute, dem tings deh nuh fi happen! And fi know seh the man a do dem things deh right under mi nose deh suh. And a gwan like seh him good,” he said in a dejected tone.

Police sources told the Sunday Observer that Shepherd moved to the St Mary community two years ago and over time developed a rapport with neighbours.

“Wi did just hear seh him come from town. But him get used to everybody and we welcomed him. Him always around the little yutes with the phone and games. But we don't even pay that no mind, because you know that some adults just love being around kids and thing,” the father added, stressing that he needs justice to prevail for his sons and the other children.

“It's always nine days talk and nothing again. But wi nah ease up. Wi a follow it up.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dahlia Garrick, communications officer for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), told the Sunday Observer that Shepherd will go before the St Mary Parish Court a second time in September.

“He was remanded when he last went to court on June 24 and he is set to go back to court on September 9. The charges emanated from a total of 12 counts of various charges and it's a total of seven victims. There are six counts of buggery, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault,” said Garrick.

Meanwhile, the wounded father told the Sunday Observer that his heart was shattered when his six-year-old son recounted the details to him.

“I ask my little son and him tell me exactly what happened. Me and him kinda closer. Mi feel a way when him a describe wah happen. Yuh not even know!” he said in a fit of anger. “He was kinda more outspoken and his older brother was kinda quieter.”

Likewise, the boys' mother detailed her reaction.

“Mi come offa the phone. Mi fling weh mi phone. It was so disturbing, mi neva really want to hear it. Mi seh, 'Mi nuh wah hear! Mi nuh wah hear bout it!' I was so angry and upset, I can't even tell you what I was feeling,” she said.

Close monitoring of the boys is needed, the father continued.

“They have some counselling session going on weh dem a follow up on. I don't really see any negative change in them or any different behaviour. They give them the dates when they should come back and stuff like that. They are good. Me and dem still have a good relationship. We still talk every day. Dem good. We have to just keep close to them and try to nurture them and all of that. Because anything can happen further down the line because they are young.”

And, as his heart aches at the thought of what his sons experienced, he made a plea to other parents to shield their children from similar occurrences.

“Nuh trust nobody! Nuh trust nobody wid yuh kids dem… whether girl pitney or boy pitney. Most of them a wolf ina sheep clothing. Yuh only see pon the outside but yuh nuh see inside,” he said.

“And always listen to your children when dem come fi seh something to yuh. Listen to them and question them and mek them know what is a good touch and what is a bad touch. Just have a bond with them, so if anything at all they should be comfortable to come and tell yuh and nuh feel fraid.”

Contrastingly, Friday afternoon saw the dad a bit more content after learning of his 12-year-old son's success in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

“He called me and told me that he passed PEP for [a school of his choice]. He just gave me some good news,” he related with great pride.

His son added: “I am proud of myself. I didn't have any struggles when I was doing the mental ability test. When mi did just start, mi did just seh mi a do it for my mother and my father. And, I think my results made them proud. I am looking forward to high school.”

Ahead of National Child Month in May, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) revealed that it received almost 9,800 reports of abuse against children in 2020.

Rosalee Gage-Grey, chief executive officer of the CPFSA, listed St Mary as one of the parishes where the agency saw an increase in such reports.