Support for pastor on rape charge

MONTEGO BAY, St James — As a handful of his supporters spurned requests for media interviews outside the St James Parish Court yesterday, Pastor Jason Rose was sneaked by a back entrance into the building to answer charges of raping a 15-year-old girl. Among those who turned out to provide moral support was one man who only identified himself as the pastor's biological brother.

“We don't grow dem way deh. Mi a tell you, my brother wouldn't do them thing deh. How much little pickney grow 'round we,” he said in a subdued voice.

The group of about five people included three women who voiced their support for the 39-year-old Rose and blasted the media for its coverage of the case.

Rose, pastor of New Life Apostolic Church in Montego Bay, was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 and is to be back in court on July 19.

Allegations against him are that some time in March he assaulted the young girl while she was at his home, which is located on church premises at 62 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. A report was made to the police, an investigation launched, and a search began to locate Rose.

He eventually reported to the Freeport police on June 7.

He was charged with rape by detectives assigned to the St James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

On June 11, the teenager's mother was arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice after the alleged victim told investigators her mother and the pastor's wife had been pressuring her to change her story. The teen's mother has a June 16 court date.

Meanwhile, the pastor's wife, Kimoy Rose, is to appear in court tomorrow to answer to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice as well as other charges under the Child Care and Protection Act.

Yesterday, the pastor's supporters heckled the media as they waited outside the courthouse. They denied being members of his church.

“We don't want to have any dialogue with any media. So, please… we rest our case. Any questions, we say, Jesus, here it comes. We are having no dialogue with no media, case close,” said one man.

A woman in the group argued that each media house seems to have a different story about the pastor, hence their decision to refrain from commenting.