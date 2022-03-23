Trench Town Rock

Enthusiastic residents of Trench Town, the low-income community that was home to Jamaica's most famous musical star, Bob Marley, on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Prince William and his wife Kate hours after a number of other Jamaicans staged a protest near the British High Commission in New Kingston against the Royal visit.

