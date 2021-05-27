PHOTO: Turning the sod for Sandals Dunn's River

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre) and Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart (third left) turning the sod for the development of the new Sandals Dunn's River, near Ocho Rios, St Ann, at a ground-breaking ceremony

yesterday. Supporting them are (from left): Gebhard Rainer, CEO of Sandals; Shawn DaCosta, chief operating officer; along with Government ministers Audley Shaw, Marsha Smith and Karl Samuda. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

