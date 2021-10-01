Vax assurance

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaicans have no need to fear receiving expired doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as there are established systems in place for the disposal of the just under 60,00 unadministered doses which expired yesterday, and enough good doses in stock for people who are due their second jab, or want their first shot.

“There is a protocol for discarding vaccines that have expired. We are not unaccustomed to that. We have AstraZeneca in stock so, if tomorrow morning you turn up at a location, do not worry that you're being given a vaccine that is expired, that will not happen. The vaccines that will be available as of tomorrow (today) are a different batch of vaccines,” Dr Tufton said at the ministry's weekly COVID-19 update press briefing yesterday.

He pointed out that there are still over 390,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines available in the country, and a total of over 568,000 doses, which include 178,000 of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson brand.

Dr Tufton explained that the approximately 60,000 doses of expired vaccines are the remainder of the 300,000 UK-donated Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived here just two months before their shelf life ended.

“We received the vaccines the end of July with a two-month period for use. Normally these vaccines would have a six-month shelf life, but we got it four months into its usable shelf life. Our intention was to get take-up of all 300,000 doses; we have gotten up to 240,000. Our policy is that we do not administer vaccines that have expired, in keeping with the highest standards that we have established for our immunisation programme, and therefore it was always the possibility that we would have not used up what was given during the period of time we were given to dispose of the amounts,” he explained.

He said disposal of the expired batch will take place in consultation with the United Kingdom.

Dr Tufton noted that people have been mistakenly linking the expiration of the batch of vaccines to being turned away when they turn up before their appointment dates to receive their second dose.

“The clinical guideline for administering the vaccines to get the maximum effect is within 48 hours of the due date on the card, so if you come four days before, seven days before, then the clinician will advise you to come close to the point of the due date,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry disclosed that there have been 11 deaths out of 353 reports of adverse reactions post-vaccination. Clinical lead on the national vaccination programme Dr Melody Ennis said nine of the deaths were deemed coincidental, and two were indeterminate.

Seventy-two of the reported adverse reactions were serious cases which required hospitalisation. The most adverse reactions have come from those who took the Pfizer vaccine, Dr Ennis disclosed, but stressed that this had to be placed in context, with the fact that Pfizer is administered to children, for whom certain reactions are not unusual within a particular age cohort.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie said that the cause of the deaths is not attributed to vaccination.

“Our investigation is to determine the cause — is it, or is it not the vaccine — so, while we have had deaths in persons who have taken the vaccine, either one or two doses, we have not attributed that it is the vaccine that caused it. It's not a cause, we have not established any cause,” she stated.