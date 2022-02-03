Vax pass delight

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Local sporting officials Wednesday night welcomed an earlier revelation by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton that the Cabinet has given favourable consideration to a recommendation to allow the public to attend some upcoming calendar events on proof of vaccination.

Tufton told journalists of the development following the handing over of a long-awaited $35.4-million field hospital at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital.

“Persons who are vaccinated are the ones who will have access, and now that we have the electronic form of vaccination [verification], we can easily verify or validate using the QR code and the reading of the QR code to determine the vaccination status,” Dr Tufton said.

“Some people may not like it, because they may think that they are as entitled as those who are vaccinated. But the truth is, as I have said, there comes a time when, probably given the opportunity, having shown the science and having explained some of the concerns, we cannot really I think, in fairness, to continue to restrict those who have made the effort to take the precaution to protect themselves at the expense of those who have not,” added the minister.

Contacted by the Jamaica Observer for a reaction, Dalton Wint, general secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), which has long been appealing for fans to be allowed to attend World Cup qualifiers, said, “That would be great, but we understand, and we'll work with whatever is presented. But it would really be a great boost, because to have the sport opening up and to be able to engage with vaccinated supporters would be a good thing for the JFF at this time. There would be an opportunity for spectators to cheer the team along, and coupled with that, it would open the doors for more sponsorship because you would have a lot more eyes. Another thing is that you would have people coming through the turnstiles, which would contribute to the JFF's coffers.”

Arlene Martin, general manager of Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL), which runs the Jamaica Premier League, was equally pleased.

“If the Government of Jamaica were to allow vaccinated persons to attend sporting events the PFJL, clubs, and all players of the Jamaica Premier League would be absolutely delighted,” Martin said.

“This would mean even greater access to persons to not only view the games but to return to the experience of football. The PFJL would, of course, be ready and willing for full compliance to the protocols established, as we aim to bring the new product to our fans,” she added.

Tricia Robinson, Netball Jamaica president, said, “The safety of all players, spectators and media personnel at any and all sporting event is of utmost importance. We will support all relevant regulations enacted to protect everyone and look forward to the holding of sporting events in a safe environment with all protocols being observed.”

Earlier in Savanna-la-Mar, Dr Tufton argued that there is logic in the Cabinet position taken on Monday this week to reward the vaccinated.

“There is validity in taking a policy position to say that those who are not vaccinated really should not enjoy at this time, two years after COVID... and all the responses that we have had and the proof that vaccines are good and effective, denying those who are vaccinated the opportunity to begin to move faster to some sense of normality,” he said.

The minister further disclosed that in two weeks, the Government's decision on which calendar activities will be allowed patrons will be made known to the public.

A team comprising Tufton; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange; and Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie will determine which calendar events will be allowed to accommodate vaccinated patrons.

Tufton said the events will be determined by their national significance and their capacity to control access points.

“So, venue issues will be a big issue and capacity to apply the validation exercise that we require in terms of vaccination,” he explained.

Work had commenced on the 36-bed field hospital in November last year and was paused for the function on Wednesday. However, work is to resume today.

Diane Scott, CEO of Jamaica Medical Cannabis Company Group, and Norman Horne of Arc Manufacturing and Arc Properties Ltd, are the donors.

The tent-type facility has a concrete foundation that is capable of accommodating concrete walls when the tent is removed. Dr Tufton noted that as long as he remains the minister, he is committed to building out a ward on the base to complement the over 190-bed capacity Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital.

Meanwhile, four Toyota Coaster buses converted to mobile vaccination centres were unveiled on Wednesday. They join another five similar buses operated by the health ministry.

The cost of the buses was not disclosed when asked by the Jamaica Observer. However, Dr Tufton said they signify “another phase in the vaccination programme by the Government, which is to take the vaccine into communities and districts working with the health aid and the primary health care nurses in the field.

“What we really want to get to in this phase of COVID is to ensure that no Jamaican is denied an opportunity to be vaccinated, if they so desire, and indeed, for those Jamaicans who are not enthusiastic about vaccines [to] be given the opportunity to be convinced through dialogue and the mobile buses. So, we are making it very easy, and it is now for Jamaicans to take advantage,” said the health minister.

The buses are equipped with a refrigerator for the vaccines, an electricity generator, and other necessary items.

“In other words, it is really a driving clinic, and incidentally, post-COVID these will be used for other very important outreach. So, what are the benefits of COVID, we have built out an infrastructure which previous to COVID never existed but will continue to exist for additional hospital care in the absence of COVID,” stated Dr Tufton.

– Additional reporting by Sanjay Myers