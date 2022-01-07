Wheatley eyes return

Almost three-and-a-half years after he resigned from the Cabinet, Dr Andrew Wheatley is eyeing a return, but he will not be knocking on the door of Prime Minister Andrew Holness who has said he intends to make changes to the executive soon.

In an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer the former Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, who walked away from the Cabinet in July 2018 as scandals engulfed a number of entities under his portfolio, said he has learnt from that experience and is now more mature and wiser.

“To be quiet honest, I am just going with the flow. I am always willing to serve and I have been serving while outside the Cabinet. People who know me will realise that the Cabinet is not the ultimate goal. I mean, it would be good to serve at that level, but it is not my ultimate aim,” said the now 48-year-old Wheatley.

“There are definitely things that I could have done differently, and as a student of life, I believe that every experience is a learning process and I believe that God afforded me the opportunity to experience these challenges to learn to be a better person,” added Wheatley as he quoted late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.”

According to Wheatley, the last three-and-a-half to four years allowed him the opportunity to grow spiritually.

“A lot of people will not speak publicly about the spiritual component of their life but I can tell you that I have grown spiritually because I found myself in a place where I had to do some deep thinking and introspection. It was a learning experience and I have learnt from that experience,” he said.

When asked if he regretted some of the things that happened under his watch Wheatley said: “I accept the position that as minister in charge of a portfolio the buck stops with me, and I took my responsibility, stepped aside on my own volition, and allowed myself that time to grow.”

The former minister said he has used the time outside the Cabinet to do some introspection and reflection on his life while moving back actively into research, diabetes management and genetic engineering, which has always been his passion.

“I have also been writing in international peer review journals and in the newspapers to have more correct and consistent information out there, especially based on where we are right now with this pandemic. Quite a bit of misinformation is out there, so what I try to do is to use whatever avenue available to help educate and enlighten Jamaicans because it is not only about serving as a minister or a member of parliament.

“I believe that as a human being you have to serve in whatever capacity you can to enrich the life of people around you, and research and development is, for me, a major way of contributing,” said Wheatley.

The former minister told the Observer that, despite the questionable actions at some agencies under his portfolio, he remains proud about much of the work that was carried out under his watch.

“I am very pleased that a lot of the initiatives that were implemented in my time are working now, especially when you look at the fact that we were able to get all the Government websites zero-rated and that, in a sense, allowed us to be able to go with online teaching at this time because education materials housed at the Ministry of Education's website are readily available at no cost to anyone. If you have a data plan or not you will have access to all Government websites.”

Wheatley said he was equally proud of the TAP 1000 programme which he introduced as a training and job placement scheme in technology for unattached youth.

“Sometimes I don't even know the student or the person who benefited from the programme, but I will enter a business place and someone will say, 'Mr Wheatley, thank you for that,' and when I ask them what they were thanking me for they would indicate that they were a beneficiary of the programme.

“That was very satisfying for me, to know that I created opportunities to empower young people who might have been lost in the system,” he said,

In the meantime, the three-time Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Central was full of praise for the people of his constituency who, he said, were his rock during his most difficult period in 2018.

“During my lowest times, the real low period, the people in my constituency have held me up, they have carried me through. They have prayed with me, they have cried with me, and they have done more for me than I have done for them. I am very grateful to my people in south central St Catherine,” said Wheatley.

He argued that his commitment to the people in his constituency, no matter which party they support, has seen them rewarding him over the years, even after he resigned from the Cabinet.

“Since being elected as a member of parliament my margin of victory has continued to grow. I won by a 2-1 margin in my first election in 2011. In 2016 I won 3-1, and in 2020 almost 4-1. So it speaks, I believe, to the level of representation that the residents of St Catherine South Central have received,” declared Wheatley.

His resignation came weeks after calls from the Opposition and members of civil society for his removal over the allegations of corruption, fraud and mismanagement at the State-owned oil refinery Petrojam, National Energy Solutions Limited, and the Universal Service Fund, which all fell under his portfolio.