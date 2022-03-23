2 shot dead, 1 injured in Westmoreland

DARLISTON, Westmoreland — Friends and family of a 21-year-old man who escaped death during an attack that left two others dead Monday night are adamant that he did not deserve to be shot.

His mother is particularly distraught yet thankful that her attendance at a grave digging had kept her from being in her shop in Highgate district, Darliston, Westmoreland, when the building was sprayed with 13 bullets. If she had been there, she said, she would have been too terrified to run and likely killed.

“Mi couldn't run. Mi couldn't run. Mi couldn't run. God is good — and him nuh good some a di time, him good all a di time,” she said passionately.

Her son was shot in the foot. He has not been identified by the police.

“Mi traumatised, weak. Mi knees cyaan tan up. I don't know the words wah fi use; mi can't explain with words. All mi can seh is God is good,” emphasised his mother, whose name is being withheld.

An older dreadlocked man, who said he has lived in the area for the past three years and that the injured man was his friend, delivered a tearful testament about the 21-year-old's character.

“The youth so good to people. Him nuh deserve it… God kill mi. Mi can't talk to nobody bout this. [Him] nuh fi get no shot round ya suh because him good to everybody and him nuh have bad mind,” said the elderly man.

The two men who were not lucky enough to escape death during the shooting have been identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Warlock and 35-year-old Soniel Leslie.

A report from the police said about 10:20 pm the men were watching television at the shop owned by the 21-year-old's mother when a car drove up and two men with guns got out. The car reportedly drove up the road to an intersection, then returned to the shop. The two armed men aboard went into the shop and opened fire, then escaped in the car in which they had arrived.

Warlock and Leslie were cut down while the 21-year-old, who had noticed the armed men getting out of the car, shouted and ran through the shop's back door. He was shot while trying to escape.

Police who responded to the call found one of the men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the shop while the other was found at the entrance to the building. Lawmen recovered 13 spent casings and one live round at the scene.

