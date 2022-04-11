This Day in History - April 11

Today is the 101st day of 2022. There are 264 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2002: Police fight pitched battles with protesters in Venezuela after more than 150,000 people march on the presidential palace demanding President Hugo Chavez's ouster as a general strike grips the country. Nineteen people are killed and 350 injured.

OTHER EVENTS

1689: William III and Mary II are crowned as joint sovereigns of Britain.

1713: The Treaty of Utrecht is signed, ending the War of the Spanish Succession.

1814: Napoleon Bonaparte abdicates unconditionally as emperor of France and is banished to Elba by Treaty of Fontainebleau.

1894: Uganda is declared a British protectorate.

1899: The treaty ending the Spanish-American War is declared in effect; the Philippines are transferred from Spain to the United States.

1913: Postmaster General Albert S Burleson, during a meeting of President Woodrow Wilson's Cabinet, proposes gradually segregating whites and blacks who worked for the Railway Mail Service, a policy which goes into effect and spread to other agencies.

1919: New Zealanders vote in a referendum against prohibition.

1921: Iowa becomes the first US state to impose a cigarette tax.

1945: During World War II, American soldiers liberate the notorious Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.

1951: President Harry S Truman relieves General Douglas MacArthur of his commands in the Far East.

1963: Pope John XXIII issues his final encyclical “Pacem in Terris” — “Peace on Earth”.

1970: Apollo 13 blasts off on a mission to the moon that is disrupted when an explosion cripples the spacecraft; the astronauts manage to return safely.

1979: Idi Amin is deposed as president of Uganda as rebels and exiles backed by Tanzanian forces seize control.

1980: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issues regulations specifically prohibiting sexual harassment of workers by supervisors.

1981: US President Ronald Reagan returns to the White House from the hospital, 12 days after he was wounded in an assassination attempt.

1991: UN Security Council announces a formal end to the Gulf War, accepting Iraq's pledge that it will pay for war damages and scrap its weapons of mass destruction.

1993: Despite appeals for calm, two whites are burned to death in South Africa by a black crowd, a day after the assassination of black leader Chris Hani.

1994: US President Bill Clinton orders trade sanctions against Taiwan for trafficking in endangered tiger and rhinoceros parts.

1998: The Cambodian army takes Anlong Veng, the last major Khmer Rouge base, sending the rebels fleeing into the jungle.

1999: India tests an improved medium-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead more than 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles). Pakistan tests a similar missile two days later.

2001: Israeli tanks and bulldozers rumble into the Khan Yunis refugee camp in Palestinian-controlled territory in the Gaza Strip, damaging 30 homes and triggering fighting that kills two Palestinians and wounds more than two dozen.

2002: Wouter Basson, a scientist who headed South Africa's covert chemical- and germ-warfare operations during the apartheid era, is acquitted on 46 charges of murder, conspiracy, drug possession, and fraud.

2003: Hong Kong bans quarantined residents from leaving the city as the deadly SARS virus turns up in Indonesia and the Philippines, in both cases among foreigners who had recently been to Hong Kong.

2007: Powerful bombs rip through the Algerian prime minister's office and a police station, killing 23 people and wounding 160 in an attack orchestrated by al-Qaeda's wing in North Africa. The premier escapes unharmed.

2012: George Zimmerman, the Florida neighbourhood watch volunteer who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A California prison panel denied parole to mass murderer Charles Manson in his 12th and probably final bid for freedom.

2013: A US intelligence report concludes that North Korea has advanced its nuclear know-how to the point that it could arm a ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

John I, King of Portugal (1385-1433); Manuel Quintana, Spanish poet (1772-1857); John Davidson, Scottish poet/playwright (1857-1909); Gustav Vigeland, Norwegian sculptor (1869-1943); Joss Stone, British singer (1987- ); Ethel Kennedy (1928- ) American human-rights campaigner and widow of Senator Robert F Kennedy; Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodwman (1928- ); actor Meshach Taylor (1947-2014); songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons (1957- ); singer Lisa Stansfield (1966- ); rapper David Banner (1974- )

— AP