A GIFT THAT COUNTS

A GIFT THAT COUNTSFriday, February 18, 2022
Michelle Chue-Sang Cooper, president, Camperdown Past Students Association, Florida Chapter (CASFLO), was in the island representing her alumni peers and delivered ICT gifts to the institution as it tries to cope with the changing hybridised way of instruction in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Among the items handed over to student leaders and members of the school's administration were laptops, desktops, protector, webcam, Wi-Fi router, hard drive reader, network testing and repair equipment, memory cards, and other accessories all valued at approximately US$25,000.
Noel Francis, second vice-president of Camperdown Past Students Association St Andrew Chapter, was on hand in support of his colleagues and was proud of the fund-raising efforts of the past students to impact the education of the school community.
