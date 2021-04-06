Anglican synod goes virtual

For its 150th annual synod, the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands will go fully virtual from Tuesday, April 6 to Friday, April 9.

This in the face of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and the changing government restrictions and guidelines for hosting events.

Originally scheduled for last April, the annual synod is the highest decision-making body of the church and it dates back to 1870, following the passage of legislation for Disestablishment of the Church of England in Jamaica.

The sessions will be held on the Zoom platform under the theme 'God's Church for God's World' and will be attended by clergy and representative laity from across the diocese.

The opening service will take place today at 4:00 pm with the traditional Charge to the church and the nation being delivered by Diocesan Bishop Howard Gregory, who is also archbishop of the Province of the West Indies.

Business sessions will be convened between Wednesday, April 7 and Friday, April 9.

A major agenda item on the first business day will be the elective assembly at which delegates are expected to elect a new suffragan bishop of Kingston — a seat left vacant with the retirement of Bishop Robert Thompson on September 1, 2020.

Representatives of the State, civil society, and the ecumenical fraternity are also expected to participate.