Anglican synod goes virtual
New bishop of Kingston to be electedTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
For its 150th annual synod, the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands will go fully virtual from Tuesday, April 6 to Friday, April 9.
This in the face of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and the changing government restrictions and guidelines for hosting events.
Originally scheduled for last April, the annual synod is the highest decision-making body of the church and it dates back to 1870, following the passage of legislation for Disestablishment of the Church of England in Jamaica.
The sessions will be held on the Zoom platform under the theme 'God's Church for God's World' and will be attended by clergy and representative laity from across the diocese.
The opening service will take place today at 4:00 pm with the traditional Charge to the church and the nation being delivered by Diocesan Bishop Howard Gregory, who is also archbishop of the Province of the West Indies.
Business sessions will be convened between Wednesday, April 7 and Friday, April 9.
A major agenda item on the first business day will be the elective assembly at which delegates are expected to elect a new suffragan bishop of Kingston — a seat left vacant with the retirement of Bishop Robert Thompson on September 1, 2020.
Representatives of the State, civil society, and the ecumenical fraternity are also expected to participate.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy