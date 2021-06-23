PHOTO: At ease

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Minister of National Security Horace Chang was caught in repose during yesterday's sitting of the House of Representatives. Among the discussions in Gordon House yesterday was the announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of an easing of restrictions associated with curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

