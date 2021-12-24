Attorneys forged in fire

The following were the comments offered on behalf of the cohort at a recent Bar Calling on December 16, 2021. It was presided over by Justice Leighton Pusey:

May it so please you, My Lord Pusey.

It is an honour to address this honourable court on behalf of my colleagues who have been enrolled as attorneys today. I am confident that my colleagues and I, now learned friends, share nothing but an overwhelming sense of gratitude to be here today and I am humbled to convey our thanks.

If I were to think of one word to describe this commencement of our legal journey, it would be, unprecedented. I am sure that none of us would have imagined that we would have completed an entire final year of distance learning, but yet we successfully completed and satisfied the necessary requirements to be here. This is unprecedented. It has been a roller-coaster ride; from week-long quarantines to lockdowns, yet we still persevered.

I am sure that many of us have been looking forward to this day for years, ever since we were told as little children, “Yuh know yuh talk too much, you should be a lawyer.”

By our efforts in our studies, sleepless nights, and constant reading, we have now achieved this goal. We have been forged in fire and are now equipped to further add to the integrity of law by adapting and growing with the technological advancements therein.

My Lord Pusey, we thank you for presiding today. To the court's staff, the registrar's team, we thank you for your efforts in ensuring that every “i” was dotted, and every “t” crossed. Your efforts culminated in a smooth execution today and for that we are most grateful.

To the attorneys, who were most kind enough to take time out of their busy schedules to call us to the Bar, we thank you.

Most importantly, I must thank our families, friends, well-wishers and supporters, who, thanks to the virtual switch, are now privileged to have been in online attendance today. You have all walked with us on our journey and without you we would not have been here. We thank you for the financial support, encouragement and overall care and interest in seeing us realise our ambition.

It is an honour to now be a part of this noble profession, to play our part in maintaining the system of justice that our country, Jamaica, land we love, may rely on. To have the opportunity to significantly impact the legal profession, like many others have done, among them the late Nancy Anderson, who as an advocate had represented to the Jamaican society some of the legal profession's highest ideals.

As I close, My Lord, I quote from the poem Ladder of St Augustine by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:

“The heights by great men reached and kept

Were not attained by sudden flight,

But they, while their companions slept,

Were toiling upward in the night.”

Anything fortified by struggle emerges resilient, and today we are truly a testament of hard work, dedication and perseverance. But, My Lord, we humbly acknowledge that this is but the beginning of our journey at the Bar.

May it so please you, My Lord.

hamiltonchev@outlook.com