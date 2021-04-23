We are greatly disturbed by the levels of violence in our society, such violence has resulted in gruesome killings and maiming of thousands of our citizens over decades. It is high time that we, as Jamaicans, learn to settle our differences by non-violent means. Our leaders will have to set an example in this area.

Parliamentarians are a part of the leadership structure of this country. They have been elected as our political leaders. Their behaviour must be worthy of emulation as they are trendsetters. It is with this in mind that the Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society (JCHS) expresses outrage at the behaviour as seen on a video on social media of an individual widely believed to be a parliamentarian. This video depicts a man savagely beating a woman. The fact that the victim was a woman makes the act even more egregious.

We are told that around the same time an individual bearing the name of a parliamentarian reported an incident to the police. Further, according to the release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) issued on April 16, 2021: “The Jamaica Constabulary Force has conducted investigations into a physical altercation between Member of Parliament George Wright and businesswoman Tannisha Singh.”

The Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society states unequivocally that no individual such as the perpetrator involved in this incident should be seated in our House of Representatives. As such, we would call on any such individual to voluntarily withdraw from Parliament. Failing that, his colleague parliamentarians should vote to censure this behaviour and find other legitimate ways of expressing severe displeasure.

We continue to hold all our parliamentarians to a certain level of conduct. Bad behaviour cannot be swept under the carpet, instead it must be dealt with in a severe and open manner.

Cheryl Pouchet is head of the Women's Affairs Committee of the Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or jchsadvocate@gmail.com (www.jchs.org.jm).