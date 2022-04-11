Blossoming in the storm

Blossoming in the stormMonday, April 11, 2022
Holy Trinity High School recently hosted a prize-giving ceremony to recognise the achievements of many of its students from academic year 2021/22.
Hosted under the theme 'Blossoming in spite of the storm: Celebrating success; honouring stars', guest speaker Stacey Reynolds encouraged all students to stick to the task of pursuing a solid education, especially as everyone works hard to overcome the challenges of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Principal Fr Carl F Clarke, for his part, asked that the entire school community to continue to work together to as they strive for excellence and even more superstars to celebrate.
A number of academic and special awards were present at the prize-giving, with students ecstatic at being hailed for their success.
Here's a round-up:
