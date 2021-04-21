Canada to grant residency to 90,000 temporary workers, graduates

Dear Mr Brown:

Please explain the new pathway programmes for permanent residency. I hope to start my application for permanent residency with you despite all of the delays in immigration processing during the pandemic. But I hope I will be qualified under the new programme to hopefully speed up the process.

– DL

Dear DL:

To assist with addressing the demographic challenges of Canada, on May 6, 2021, a temporary resident to permanent resident pathway will be launched, which is a new temporary pathway for eligible workers to become permanent residents.

The pathway will grant permanent status to 90,000 temporary essential workers and international graduates who are already in Canada and who possess the skills and experience to assist with fighting the pandemic. The focus of the pathway will be on temporary workers employed in hospitals and long-term care homes and on the frontlines of other essential sectors, as well as international graduates who contribute to the economy of Canada.

Streams

Applications will come under the following three streams:

1.20,000 applications for temporary workers in 40 health care occupations

2. 30,000 applications for temporary workers in 95 other selected essential occupations

3.40,000 applications for international students who graduated from a Canadian institution

Please note that there is no maximum number of applications for French-speaking or bilingual candidates. A complete list of the health-care professions and essential occupations are included on my website.

Eligibility

To be eligible, workers must have the following:

•At least one year of Canadian work experience in a health-care profession or another pre-approved essential occupation.

•International graduates must have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary programme within the last four years, and no earlier than January 2017.

•Be employed in Canada in any occupation at the time that the application for permanent residence is received;

•Have proficiency in one of Canada's official languages (benchmark 4);

•Meet general admissibility requirements;

•Intend to reside in a province or territory other than Quebec; and

•Reside in Canada with valid temporary resident status (or be eligible to restore their status) and be physically present in Canada at the time the application for permanent residence is received and when the application is approved;

•The streams will remain open until November 5, 2021, or until they have reached their limit.

Additional information about the programme and how to apply once the new temporary resident to permanent resident pathway opens. I will provide an update of future developments and additional information, and provide assistance.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com