Canada will grant permanent residency to 90,000 students and foreign workers

Canada will grant permanent residency to 90,000 students and foreign workersThursday, April 15, 2021
|
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Canada will grant permanent residency to more than 90,000 foreign students and workers who helped treat patients during the pandemic, the immigration minister announced yesterday.
The programme, in effect from May 6, is intended for workers with at least one year of work experience in health care or dozens of other sectors deemed essential — from grocery store cashiers and shelf stockers to truck drivers and farm workers — as well as graduates who've completed a post-secondary degree within the last four years.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the measure should help Canada reach its target of welcoming more than 400,000 immigrants this year, compensating for a drop in immigration last year when the border was closed.
“The pandemic has shone a bright light on the incredible contributions of newcomers,” he told a news conference.
“These new policies will help those with a temporary status to plan their future in Canada, play a key role in our economic recovery and help us build back better,” he said.
“Your status may be temporary, but your contributions are lasting, and we want you to stay.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy