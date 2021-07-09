Case file in murder of Khanice Jackson still incomplete

A still incomplete case file was the reason given yesterday as to why the case against murder accused Robert Fowler, the man who is to stand trial for the slaying of 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson, will have to wait until November before the matter is again called up in the Supreme Court.

Fowler's case had been scheduled for mention yesterday after his appearance in April saw more time being allotted due to the file being incomplete.

The Crown yesterday told Supreme Court judge Justice Vinette Graham-Allen that two documents were still outstanding.

“The file is still not complete. We have received a further statement from the mother of the deceased; scene of crime statement and compact discs, multiple copies; a statement from the individual that swabbed the mother of the deceased for the DNA comparison; a statement from the district constable present during the recording of the caution statement (of the accused); a statement from the doctor who examined Mr Fowler after the incident; a statement from an individual putting the accused man at a certain location at a certain time, and the post-mortem examination report,” the court was told.

The prosecution said documents that remain outstanding are the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division (CFCD) report and another biology/DNA certificate.

The court was told that indications are that the certificate will be ready in three weeks and the CFCD report in four to six weeks.

“I want ensure that the outstanding documents, especially the CFCD report, are here; I don't want to be setting a date and when I come I hear it's not ready, so I've asked for a date in November to ensure that everything is at hand to ensure the case is in fact ready,” Justice Graham-Allen said in response to the Crown's indications.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Fowler were yesterday granted leeway to get “urgent” medical attention for the accused for an undisclosed condition.

Fowler appeared Thursday morning via Zoom in the Home Circuit Court before Supreme Court judge Justice Vinette Graham-Allen.

One of the attorneys representing him, who also appeared via Zoom, informed the judge that “Mr Fowler has a medical condition and it needs urgent attention. We are asking that he be taken to the doctor,” the attorney said.

Justice Graham-Allen said, “The accused is to be taken to the doctor as a matter of urgency and the medical journal submitted to the court on July 13; the case is therefore going to be mentioned on the 13th, only for that purpose, for the medical journal from the relevant station to be produced.”

Fowler remains in custody.

Jackson, a resident of Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing on March 24 of this year after leaving home for work.

Her body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine two days later.

Fowler was arrested and charged following investigations.