ChannelPro partners with the DBJ for MSMEs

ChannelPro has partnered with the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) as a business development organization (BDO) under the Voucher for Technical Assistance (VTA) and the DBJ Serve Jamaica programmes.

The DBJ, through the Ministry of Finance, has secured $1 billion in capital funding for the MSME community to be distributed through $300,000 Go-Digital vouchers and loans ranging from $800,000 up to $1 million.

MSMEs who qualify now have the opportunity to use the capital to digitise their business operations and build their digital capacity.

“We are excited about collaborating with the DBJ on this initiative to serve MSMEs. MSMEs are an integral part of our economy, and if they thrive our economy thrives,” CEO, ChannelPro, Twitty-Ann Thomas said.

Through the programme, ChannelPro will be offering website development, social media management, business process improvement, and HR outsourcing solutions, in addition to accounting, tax and payroll services, as well as financial reporting. These services will be primarily offered to MSMEs in the legal, insurance and tech sectors. ChannelPro will also be targeting the micro financing, real estate, and property management sectors.

“There has never been a better time for MSMEs to digitally transform their business, improve their business processes and take charge of their finances,” said Thomas

ChannelPro will also be offering a free consultation on financial services, website development and social media management for MSMEs who redeem their vouchers through the company. Additionally, ChannelPro will be hosting eight exclusive lunch and learn sessions on taxes, financial reporting, digital marketing and the use of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tools to improve their operational efficiency and increase productivity.

The DBJ Serve Programme will end on March 31, 2022; however, the VTA will be still in effect, providing MSMEs with the opportunity to access up to 70 per cent of the financing needed for the business development services they require.

ChannelPro will also be providing personalised assistance to businesses who are interested in applying for the voucher or loan.