GG appeals to Jamaicans to observe COVID-19 protocols

GOVERNOR General Sir Patrick Allen has called on Jamaicans to observe the disaster risk management protocols to enable a return to a semblance of normality in the country.

“We must continue to carefully observe the protocols of the Disaster Risk Management Act, so we can return to some semblance of normality soon,” the governor general said in his annual Independence Day message issued yesterday.

“As we recover and move forward, let us draw on the spirit that made possible many of the achievements of our forebears, and resolve to carry on the improbable experiment that began more than 50 years ago: Not simply declaring our principles, but living them; Not simply celebrating our nation, but always working to perfect it,” he added.

He noted that for the past 17 months the country has been wrestling with the harsh realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the nation has experienced the debilitating effects of the virus on the lives and livelihoods and resilience and resourcefulness have been severely tested.

“I commend the collaboration between public and private sector organisations that have devised strategies to minimise the effects of the pandemic on the social and economic lives of our citizens. I thank the men and women serving in the essential services and our front line; especially our nurses, doctors, teachers, members of the security forces, and those in the diaspora, who continue to make sacrifices to play their part in this health crisis,” Sir Patrick said.

On the issue of Independence, Sir Patrick said that while some may think that political independence has not produced the expected structural changes, and that poverty and inequality have not been adequately addressed, nonetheless the country has continued on its upward task of nation-building to shape its destiny.

He said that Jamaica has come a long way “from our colonial past to forge our own identity and now enjoys several achievements which belie the country's physical size, as it continues to enjoy a stable democracy; enlightened fundamental rights and freedoms; increased infrastructural growth and development; respect in the diplomatic community, among other achievements. And celebrate the creative expressions of our arts and culture; the exploits of our extraordinary athletes, sportsmen and women, and the contributions of those in the agricultural, manufacturing and financial sectors.

The governor general noted that generations of Jamaicans have made the country what it is — farmers, teachers, engineers, labourers, entrepreneurs and elected leaders — people from all walks of life, from all parts of the world, pulling in the same direction, protecting Brand Jamaica, and making true the Jamaican motto, “out of many, one people”.

“Lady Allen joins me in wishing you a happy Independence. May God bless you and Jamaica, land we love,” said Sir Patrick.