Gift of mentorship

The Kiwanis Club on North St Andrew's (KCNSA) Mentorship and Skill Development Programme at Matthew 25:40, operated by the Mustard Seed Communities, recently hosted Christmas celebrations.

The members of KCNSA, along with representatives from North Street United Church, entertained and feted the young men in recognition of the joy of the season.

As well, several of the young men performed their original songs and poems for the Kiwanian audience on location and in the virtual space.

Dwayne Cargill, president of KCNSA, said: “This is a culmination of our engagement with the young men for this quarter and we are very pleased. We have seen a change even with the way they engage with us now compared to when we started in October.”

Through the club, the mentorship programme, coordinated by Distinguished President Mark Russell, has assisted in expanding the facility's rabbit rearing project with the expectation of making it into a viable income-generating activity. Other activities also include rap sessions, sports day, and basic computer training.

Plans remain to assist in building out a section of the residential facility to be used as a transitional space for the young men preparing for independent living.