Golding says it's time to complete journey to Independence

OPPOSITION Leader Mark Golding says that today's Independence Day celebration is an appropriate moment to recall that the journey to Independence is incomplete and that “time come”.

“Our head of State is not a Jamaican and does not live here. Our final court of appeal remains a vestige of colonialism, sitting in London many thousands of miles away, and a majority of the Jamaican people have no practical means of accessing justice there,” Golding said in his Independence Day message.

“Fixing these things should transcend party politics as they touch and concern our identity as Jamaican people. I take this opportunity once again to call on all the leaders of our country to join together in taking the steps to complete the circle of Independence, by addressing these important outstanding matters. Time come,” he stated.

“This is a particularly challenging time for our country and the world around us,” he continued. “The devastating [coronavirus] pandemic has been with us for a year-and-a-half now, taking lives and disrupting economies. I express my condolence to those who have lost loved ones and extend gratitude to all those who have served on the front lines to keep us safe, here at home and abroad.

“It remains a serious threat. I urge my fellow Jamaicans to act responsibly to protect your health and the health of others around you.

“Ahead of us remain many challenges and obstacles: the three terrible Cs — crime, COVID, and the cost of living — severe economic hardships, major problems in the education system, the dangers of climate change, and more.

“We will cross them if we come together as a nation and join hands and hearts to achieve our national goals.

“To our athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, congratulations on this achievement. I wish you the best of luck. I know you will make us proud, whatever the outcome, and to Jamaicans everywhere, Happy Independence Day! Celebrate safely,” Golding said.