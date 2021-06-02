This Day in History — June 2

This Day in History — June 2Wednesday, June 02, 2021
|
Today is the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1953: Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is crowned in Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.
OTHER EVENTS
1815: Napoleon Bonaparte issues a liberal constitution in France.
1863: During the Civil War, Union Major General William T Sherman writes a letter to his wife, Ellen, in which he commented, “Vox populi, vox humbug” (The voice of the people is the voice of humbug).
1897: Mark Twain, 61, is quoted by the New York Journal as saying from London that “the report of my death was an exaggeration”.
1917: Brazil declares war against Germany and seizes German ships.
1941: Baseball's “Iron Horse”, Lou Gehrig, dies in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
1946: Italy holds a referendum which results in the Italian monarchy being abolished in favour of a republic.
1949: Transjordan is renamed the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
1964: The Palestine Liberation Organization is formed.
1965: Almost 200 miners are killed in coal mine explosion near Fukuoka, Japan.
1966: US space probe Surveyor 1 lands on the moon and begins transmitting detailed photographs of the lunar surface.
1974: Jigme Singye Wangchuk is crowned King of Bhutan at age 18, becoming the youngest monarch in the world.
1979: Pope John Paul II arrives in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country.
1981: The Japanese video arcade game Donkey Kong is released by Nintendo.
1983: Half of the 46 people aboard an Air Canada DC-9 are killed after fire breaks out on board, forcing the jetliner to make an emergency landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
1986: For the first time, the public can watch the proceedings of the US Senate on television as a six-week experiment begins.
1987: US President Ronald Reagan announces he is nominating economist Alan Greenspan to succeed Paul Volcker as chairman of the Federal Reserve Board.
1996: Hardliner Benjamin Netanyahu makes his first speech since winning the Israeli election and pledges to continue peace talks with the Palestinians.
1997: Timothy McVeigh is convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. (McVeigh is executed in June 2001.)
1998: Space shuttle Discovery blasts into orbit from Cape Canaveral on NASA's last mission to ailing Russian space station Mir.
1999: The African National Congress wins resoundingly in South Africa's second post-apartheid elections.
2000: South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission grants amnesty to apartheid death squad commander Eugene de Kock and other former police in the killings of 14 people.
2002: Irish rock star Bono and US Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill end 12-day tour of Africa, raising awareness of the problems faced by the world's poorest continent.
2003: Mars Express, a European Space Agency craft carrying an unmanned, British-built probe to the planet Mars, is launched aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
2009: Brazilian military planes find a 3-mile (5-kilometre) path of wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean, confirming that an Air France jet carrying 228 people crashed in the sea.
2012: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is sentenced to life in prison for failing to stop the killing of protesters during the uprising that ousted him.
2015: FIFA President Sepp Blatter announces his resignation as head of soccer's governing body just four days after being re-elected to the post amid a widening corruption scandal.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Jan Sobieski, king of Poland (1624-1698); Donatien Alphonse Francois de Sade, French writer (1740-1814); Thomas Hardy, English writer (1840-1928); Charlie Watts, English drummer with the Rolling Stones (1941- ); Wayne Brady, actor-comedian (1972- ); Justin Long, actor (1978- ); Deon Richmond, actor (1978- )
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy