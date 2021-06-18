This Day in History — June 18

Today is the 169th day of 2021. There are 196 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2010: BP removes chief executive Tony Hayward from day-to-day oversight of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill crisis, a day after he was pummelled by US lawmakers at a hearing.

OTHER EVENTS

1757: Holy Roman Empire forces defeat of Prussia's King Frederick II in Seven Years War battle of Kollin, now in Czech Republic, and he loses 13,000 of 33,000 troops.

1779: French forces take St Vincent in West Indies from British.

1812: United States declares war against Britain because of restrictions imposed on shipping during the Napoleonic Wars.

1815: British under Duke of Wellington and Prussians under Gerhard von Blucher defeat France's Napoleon Bonaparte at Waterloo.

1823: King John VI annuls Portuguese Constitution of 1822 after uprisings against his rule and the loss of Brazil.

1900: With the anti-foreign Boxer Rebellion already under way, the dowager empress of China orders all foreigners killed.

1940: General Charles de Gaulle makes his famous British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) broadcast from London, in which he declares himself leader of the “Free French” and urges compatriots to resist Nazi occupation.

1940: Germans capture French port of Cherbourg.

1953: Egypt is proclaimed a republic with General M Naguib as president.

1961: Three princes of Laos meet in Zurich, Switzerland, and agree to form coalition government to unite the war-torn kingdom.

1965: Air Vice-Marshal Nguyen Cao Ky assumes office as premier of South Vietnam and vows to spur war against Viet Cong.

1975: Prince Faisal Ibn Musaed is publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the murder of his uncle, King Faisal of Saudi Arabia.

1985: US space shuttle Discovery, with a Saudi Arabian prince aboard as passenger, launches a satellite for Arab world.

1993: The UN Security Council approves sending 7,600 peacekeepers to six Bosnian cities.

1996: The UN Security Council lifts its embargo of heavy weapons against the former Yugoslav republics, following an arms control agreement in Bosnia.

1997: One of the most reviled figures of the century, the fugitive Cambodian Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot, surrenders to his former comrades.

2000: Ethiopia and Eritrea agree to cease hostilities immediately in two-year-old border war that killed, wounded, and displaced thousands.

2001: Some 30,000 Syrian troops pull out of Beirut and redeploy after 25 years. The Syrians were invited into Lebanon in 1976 as part of an Arab peacekeeping force to quell a civil war.

2002: A Palestinian suicide bomber detonates explosives on a bus in Jerusalem, killing himself and at least 19 Israelis, in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem since 1996.

2008: Zhang Xiaoyan, a woman trapped under rubble for 50 hours in the May 12 earthquake in China, delivers a healthy baby girl in a touching coda to the massive tragedy that killed almost 70,000 people. Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama says he would bring Osama bin Laden to justice in a way that wouldn't allow the terrorist mastermind to become a martyr, but that bin Laden might be killed if the US Government found him. (Bin Laden was tracked down and slain by US forces in May 2011 during Obama's presidency.)

2012: Islamist candidate Mohammed Morsi claims a hollow victory in Egypt's presidential election just hours after the country's military rulers strip the office of its most important powers.

2013: The Taliban and the US say they will hold talks on finding a political solution to end nearly 12 years of war in Afghanistan, as the international coalition formally hands over control of the country's security to the Afghan army and police.

2014: Iraq's Shiite prime minister extends overtures to his Sunni and Kurdish political rivals as his forces battle Sunni militants over control of the nation's largest oil refinery and a strategic city near the Syrian border.

2017: Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old African American mother of four, is shot and killed by two white Seattle police officers after she called 911 to report a burglary; authorities said Lyles had pulled a knife on the officers. Voters give French President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party a solid victory in parliamentary elections.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Edward Scripps, US newspaper publisher (1854-1926); Anastasia, daughter of Russian czar Nicholas II (1901-1918); Paul McCartney, British singer (1942- ); Thabo Mbeki, South African president (1942- ); Roger Ebert, US film critic (1942-2013); Isabella Rossellini, Italian-born model-actress (1952- )

— AP