This Day in History — September 7

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1996: Rapper Tupac Shakur is shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he dies six days later.

OTHER EVENTS

1599: Britain's Earl of Essex signs truce with Irish rebel Tyrone.

1701: Treaty of the Hague, known as the Grand Alliance, is signed, as Britain, Holland and Holy Roman Empire ally against France.

1714: France signs Peace of Baden with Holy Roman Empire, as France keeps Alsace and Strasbourg.

1764: Stanislaus Poniatowski, protégé of Russia, is elected king of Poland.

1776: The first submarine used in warfare makes an unsuccessful attempt to attach a mine to a British flagship in New York harbour.

1812: Russians begin to abandon Moscow after defeat by French at Borodino.

1822: Brazil proclaims independence from Portugal.

1848: Serfdom is abolished in Austria.

1860: Forces under Giuseppe Garibaldi enter Naples, the capital of the Kingdom of Two Sicilies, four months after he landed with 1,000 volunteers in Sicily.

1901: Peace of Peking ends Boxer Rebellion in China.

1927: American television pioneer Philo T Farnsworth succeeds in transmitting an image through purely electronic means by using a device called an image dissector.

1936: Rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly is born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.

1939: German army overruns Pomerania and Silesia in Poland.

1940: The Blitz, during World War II, begins in earnest: German planes bomb London for the first of 57 consecutive nights.

1962: Laos establishes diplomatic relations with China and North Vietnam.

1963: The National Professional Football Hall of Fame is dedicated in Canton, Ohio.

1966: Nearly 4,000 US troops land in Vungtau, South Vietnam; raising the number of US ground forces in the country to about 308,000 men.

1971: Rhodesian security police kill seven and wound one member of FRELIMO, the Mozambique Liberation Front. The fighting took place on the Rhodesian side of the Mozambique-Rhodesian border when guerrillas looking for food threatened the occupants of an African kraal. Rhodesia is now known as Zimbabwe.

1972: The International Olympic Committee bans Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett of the US from further competition for talking to each other on the victory stand in Munich during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner after winning the gold and silver medals in the 400-metre run.

1977: The Panama Canal treaties, calling for the US to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, are signed in Washington, DC.

1979: The Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) makes its cable TV debut.

1981: An Afghan Government announcement recalling young retired soldiers to active duty reportedly sparks protests and a flight of young men from Kabul.

1986: Desmond Tutu is installed as the first black man to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.

1987: The syndicated TV talk show Geraldo, hosted by Geraldo Rivera, begins an 11-season run.

1992: Opposition leaders force Tajikistan President Rakhman Nabiyev to resign after more than a week of armed protests against his rule.

1995: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization jets step up raids on Bosnian Serb military targets and set off thunderous blasts, trying to force the Serbs to withdraw heavy weapons from Sarajevo.

1996: In Rome, an 18-year-old black woman is named Miss Italy after two judges at the pageant are dismissed for saying her skin colour doesn't reflect true Italian beauty.

1999: Greece's deadliest quake in more than 40 years strikes outside Athens, killing at least 101 people.

2001: Venus Williams and Serena Williams reach the finals of the US Open, defeating Jennifer Capriati and Martina Hingis, respectively, becoming the first sisters to play for a Grand Slam championship in more than 100 years.

2002: Twenty Russian officers are disciplined for negligence connected to the deadly crash of an Mi-26 military transport helicopter in mid-August. A Chechen rebel's missile attack caused the crash that killed 119 people. The aircraft was overloaded, resulting in the high number of casualties. US President George W Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair, meeting at Camp David, say the world had to act against Saddam Hussein, arguing that the Iraqi leader had defied the United Nations and reneged on promises to destroy weapons of mass destruction.

2004: Iran offers to stop some activities linked to uranium enrichment. The United States says the move would not stop it from trying to have Tehran hauled before the UN Security Council for allegedly trying to make nuclear arms.

2005: UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and his top deputy failed the ideals of the United Nations in their management of the oil-for-food programme by allowing corruption and waste to flourish, a year-long probe concludes.

2006: A fire breaks out in a Siberian gold and metals mine, killing 25 miners who fight the blaze or attempt to escape through long underground tunnels.

2007: Osama bin Laden appears for the first time in three years in a videotape released ahead of the sixth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they want the war in Iraq to end.

2008: Astroland, New York City's world famous amusement park at Coney Island, closes after 46 years.

2009: Three British Muslims are convicted of plotting to kill thousands by downing at least seven airliners bound for the US and Canada in what was intended as the largest terrorist attack since September 11, 2001.

2010: The international crossfire over Iran's stoning sentence for a woman convicted of adultery intensifies with a top European Union official calling it “barbaric” and an Iranian spokesman saying it's about punishing a criminal and not a human rights issue.

2017: More than a half million people was ordered to leave South Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches; Georgia's governor orders nearly 540,000 coastal residents to move inland. Equifax, one of the three major US credit bureaus, announces that hackers gained access to credit information on 143 million Americans between mid-May and July.

2018: Troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are placed in government conservatorship. Hurricane Ike roars across low-lying islands in the Atlantic as a Category Four storm. Britney Spears wins three MTV Video Music Awards, including video of the year for Piece of Me.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Giacomo Ancionio, Italian theologist (1492-1566); England's Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603); August Kekule von Stradonitz, German chemist (1829-1896); Elia Kazan, US film director (1909-2003); Todor Zhivkov, Communist ruler of Bulgaria (1911-1998); Belgium's King Baudouin (1930-1993); Leroi Moore, saxophonist (1961-2008); Sonny Rollins, US jazz musician (1930- ); Gloria Gaynor, US singer (1949- ), Chrissie Hynde, US singer (1951- ); Evan Rachel Wood, actress (1987- ) Louise Bennett, Jamaican folklorist (1919-2016)

