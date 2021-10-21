This Day in History — October 21

This Day in History — October 21Thursday, October 21, 2021
|
Today is the 294th day of 2021. There are 71 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1865: George William Gordon — later Jamaican national hero — is sentenced to death.
OTHER EVENTS
1797: The US Navy frigate Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, is launched in Boston's harbour.
1805: A British fleet commanded by Admiral Horatio Nelson defeats the French and Spanish in the Battle of Trafalgar; Nelson, however, is killed.
1847: The Sonderbund War between Catholics and Protestants begins in Switzerland.
1861: The first South American railroad line is inaugurated in Paraguay.
1879: American inventor Thomas A Edison demonstrates the first electric lamp.
1907: Franz Lehár's operetta The Merry Widow opens in New York City.
1916: Austria's premier, Count Carl Stuergkh, is assassinated by a socialist.
1923: Start of a 160-day heat- wave in Marble Bar, Western Australia, during which the temperature does not fall below 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).
1938: Japanese troops take Canton in China.
1940: American novelist Ernest Hemingway published his classic novel For Whom the Bell Tolls; it was later adapted into an acclaimed film.
1944: US troops capture the German city of Aachen during World War II.
1945: Women vote for the first time in France.
1959: The Guggenheim Museum, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, opens in New York City.
1961: President Gamal Abdel Nasser confiscates property of wealthy Egyptians.
1964: The American musical film My Fair Lady, starring Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn, has its world premiere. It later wins eight Academy Awards, including that for best picture.
1966: More than 140 people, mostly children, are killed when a coal waste landslide engulfs a school and several houses in south Wales.
1967: Tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters march in Washington, DC.
1969: Willy Brandt becomes first social democratic chancellor in West Germany's 20-year history.
1971: North Vietnam's Premier Phan Van Dong says his Government is ready to accept ceasefire as the first step toward settlement of the Vietnam War.
1973: Four Gulf states cut off oil supplies to the United States to protest US arms shipments to Israel in Middle East conflict.
1988: A federal grand jury in New York indicts former Philippine President Ferdinand E Marcos and his wife, Imelda, on charges of fraud and racketeering. Marcos dies before he could be brought to trial; his widow, Imelda, is acquitted in 1990.
1996: A United Nations envoy arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan, to try to avert an all out war for the shattered city.
1999: A powerful magnitude-7.6 earthquake strikes Taiwan in the pre-dawn hours, killing more than 2,300 people and damaging 82,000 housing units. The quake causes some US$9 billion in damage and noticeably alters the island's topography.
2004: Japan starts the clean-up from its deadliest typhoon in over a decade, a day after the storm ripped across the country, killing 55 people and leaving 24 missing.
2008: Former Prime Minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra is convicted of corruption in absentia and sentenced to two years in prison.
2011: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) says it plans to end its seven-month bombing campaign in Libya at the end of the month, leaving the battle-scarred country's new authorities on their own to ensure security after the death of Moammar Gadhafi and the ouster of his regime.
2013: France joins a growing list of angry allies who are demanding answers from the United States over aggressive surveillance tactics by the National Security Agency.
2014: Syrian President Bashar Assad takes advantage of the US-led coalition's war against the Islamic State group to pursue a withering air and ground campaign against more mainstream rebels.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Sir Christopher Wren, English architect (1632-1723); Arthur Rimbaud, French author (1854-1891); John Dewey, US philosopher (1859-1952); Don Stephen Senanayake, first prime minister of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) (1884-1952)
— AP/Jamaica Observer
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy