This Day in History - November 1

Today is the 305th day of 2021. There are 60 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1981: The Caribbean islands of Antigua and neighbouring Barbuda form an independent State, ending nearly 350 years of British rule.

OTHER EVENTS

1512: Michelangelo paintings on the ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel are exhibited.

1604: William Shakespeare's tragedy Othello is first presented at Whitehall Palace in London.

1755: Earthquake rocks Lisbon, Portugal, killing 60,000 people, many in collapsed churches.

1881: Virgil, Wyatt, and Morgan Earp are exonerated in court for their action in the gunfight at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.

1905: Twenty officers and 230 guards are arrested in St Petersburg, Russia, for the revolt at the Winter Palace.

1918: The Hapsburgs, the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, comes to an end after King Charles renounces his share in State affairs.

1925: After a seven-year occupation, 7,000 British troops evacuate Cologne, Germany.

1945: Britain announces it has evidence indicating Adolf Hitler killed himself in a bunker in Berlin.

1950: Two Puerto Rican nationalists try to force their way into Blair House in Washington to assassinate President Harry Truman. The attempt fails and one of the pair is killed.

1952: The United States explodes the first hydrogen bomb at Eniwetok in the Marshall Islands.

1954: The north African nation of Algeria begins its rebellion against French rule.

1955: Rosa Parks refuses to sit in the back of a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, defying the South's segregationist laws.

1961: Eighty-five people are killed in nationalist demonstrations in Algiers.

1968: US military halts all air, naval and artillery bombardment of Vietnam. But US reconnaissance flights over the North continue.

1971: A dance hall fire in Saint Laurent-du-Point, France, claims 142 lives.

1975: Chinese troops ambush Indian security patrol along India's northern border, killing four men in the first flare-up between the two countries in eight years.

1981: AIDS virus officially recognised.

1987: Top leader Deng Xiaoping resigns from the governing body of China's Communist Party in order to allow his reform-minded proteges to consolidate power.

1988: Benazir Bhutto, politician, becomes the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Pakistan and the first woman elected to lead a Muslim State

1989: After travel restrictions are lifted, hundreds of East Germans flock to the West German embassy in Prague seeking passage to the West.

1990: The world's largest industrial countries agree to phase out dumping waste into the sea by 1995.

1991: Ukraine's voters overwhelmingly approve a referendum for independence from the USSR. Thirteen members of the Canadian military are rescued after spending more than 40 hours stranded in the Arctic after their plane crashed. Five additional crew members, including the pilot, survived the crash but froze to death before they were rescued.

1992: Russia sends more troops to the Caucasus region after fighting flares between Ingush and Ossetian forces.

1993: The Maastricht Treaty enters into force, thereby establishing the European Union. In the worst clashes since the Russians were drawn into Georgia's civil war, Russian soldiers kill several rebels trying to oust Georgian leader Eduard Shevardnadze.

1995: Peace talks on the Bosnian conflict open in the United States in Dayton, Ohio, with the leaders of Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia present. The talks result in a peace accord overseen by North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops.

1996: Rwandan and Zairian forces bombard each another with artillery along the border, while rebels in Zaire supported by Rwanda close in on the town of Goma.

1997: James Cameron's Titanic, a drama about the doomed ocean liner, has its first public screening at the Tokyo International Film Festival; the movie would become one of the highest grossing of all time, and it made Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet international stars. Indonesia closes 16 banks left insolvent by Asia's financial problems.

1998: Rescue workers discover the remains of villagers killed when a crater lake overflowed and collapsed in Nicaragua, adding hundreds to the estimated thousands killed in the flooding following Hurricane Mitch.

1999: China agrees to work with conservation groups to stop the use of endangered plants and animals like rhinoceros and tiger parts for medicines and traditional cures.

2000: Northern Ireland's peace accord takes a battering as Cabinet members clash and militants on both sides mount bloody attacks. On the street, a booby trap planted by Irish Republican Army dissidents blows the leg off a police officer.

2001: North Atlantic Treaty Organization member Turkey becomes the first Muslim nation to commit troops to the war against Afghanistan.

2004: A 16-year-old Palestinian blows himself up in a crowded outdoor market, killing three Israelis and wounding 32. The attack tests Israel's promise to show restraint during the absence of the ailing Yasser Arafat — and undercuts efforts by Palestinian leaders to convey a sense of normality.

2005: Police surround Opposition parties' headquarters and clash with their supporters on the islands of Zanzibar as the ruling party is declared winner of presidential and parliamentary elections. At least nine people are killed.

2006: Fiji's prime minister insists that his Government will not step down despite pressure from the country's military commander, whose relentless criticism of the Administration has raised fears of a possible coup.

2007: Tropical Storm Noel drenches the central Caribbean, killing at least 107, destroying at least 20,000 homes and causing crop damage in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba in the tens of millions of dollars.

2008: Tutsi-led rebels tighten their hold on newly seized swaths of eastern Congo.

2009: Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai is effectively handed a second five-year term when his only challenger drops out of the race, and the Barack Obama Administration said it is prepared to work with the man it has previously criticised to combat corruption and confront the Taliban insurgency.

2010: Chef extraordinaire Norma Shirley dies. Deafening explosions of hot gas rattle evacuees miles (kilometres) from an Indonesian volcano, the latest eruption in a deadly week. The country reports increased rumblings at 21 other active volcanoes, raising questions about what is causing the uptick along some of the world's most volatile fault lines.

2011: Syria has planted land mines along parts of its border with Lebanon, further sealing itself off from the world and showing just how deeply shaken Bashar Assad's regime has become since an uprising began nearly eight months ago.

2012: Israel acknowledges it killed Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's deputy in a 1988 raid in Tunisia, lifting a 25-year veil of secrecy and allowing a rare glimpse into the shadowy world of secret operations.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Benvenuto Cellini, Italian artist (1500-1571); Francis Hutcheson, Scottish philosopher (1694-1746); Nicholas Boileau, French poet (1636-1711); Victoria de los Angeles, Spanish soprano (1923-2005); Marcia Wallace, US actress (1942-2013); Toni Collette, Australian actress (1972- )

— AP